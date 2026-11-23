According to Mareddy, the main question lies in its accuracy, especially when it comes to Indian skin tones. It is commonplace nowadays to have patients come in with “ ChatGPT prescriptions" and scrutinise our treatment using AI input.

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People are increasingly using smartphone photographs to identify skin conditions and, through AI, prescribe themselves a skincare routine or skin treatment based on this. The technology itself is promising, but there are certain pitfalls to it.

One of the most fundamental challenges is skin tone diversity because Indian skin cannot be classified as a single category. There are so many variants in Indian skin types. There are differences in genetics, ethnicity, geographical backgrounds, and sun exposure, all of which factor into skin type. The skin type used widely in dermatology is not the only parameter to assess skin.

“The limitations of this skin type grading, which is the Fitzpatrick skin type, are particularly obvious when we are treating a diverse range of Indian skin tones,” highlighted Dr Mareddy.

AI-based skin analysis platforms rely on images captured using smartphone cameras. However, these are not standardised pictures. Camera sensors, exposure, white balance, lighting, image compression, and all these technical parameters can significantly alter the appearance of the skin. Even minor artefacts and subtle variations can influence how an algorithm interprets pigmentation. What might seem like one condition in a picture could be a totally different one on examination.

“You need to understand that the very first problem is the photograph. A selfie is not an ideal way to detect skin issues. A tube light can make your skin look darker or yellowish. And a window behind can put dark spots on your face,” explained Dr Chavan. Also, a number of holes automatically smoothen and make the skin bright. And the app they are using is not able to detect what's really there on the face. Different locations of the photograph with different lighting conditions can give you different results.

Why is personal consultation important? Dr Mareddy highlighted that even in the clinic, we recommend that patients come in for in-person consultations for this reason. Treatments are totally dependent on the diagnosis, and one mistake in the user input from pictures, history or the description of the condition itself can completely misplace the diagnosis and the following treatment.

According to Dr Mareddy, most AI models are trained on Caucasian skin types. There is a lot of variation in the presentation of skin diseases in Caucasian and Indian skin types. So, the datasets lack representation of Indian skin types.

AI may be useful in tracking certain skin changes and giving preliminary recommendations, but it is not reliable at the moment. There are many skin conditions that need clinical correlation. A picture is not often enough to assess and diagnose them.

“I also see a lot of confusion with pigmentation. Conditions like melasma, tanning, and dark spots left by pimples may look the same in the photo, but they are completely different and need different treatments,” said Dr Chavan.

A photo also does not tell the details about the person's life. There are factors like PCOS or thyroid problems, and which medicine they take, or if there is a new face wash that they have started using. A person might be in the sun every day, going to work. All these things need to be known before we make any decision about the treatment. But an app does not necessarily ask all of this.