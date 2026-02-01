Fortis endocrinologist reveals first early warning signs of thyroid problems: From constipation to insomnia

Constipation, exhaustion and poor sleep quality may be indicative of everyday stressors, ranging from low fibre intake, drinking insufficient water, to irregular routines, exposure to blue light while doomcrolling at night. As a result, these symptoms are generally brushed off as signs of an erratic lifestyle or stressful time. But in reality, however, they can sometimes be traced back to an underlying thyroid imbalance.



The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck, just below the larynx, and it produces hormones that regulate the body's metabolism and other essential functions. But when the thyroid produces too much or too little hormone, it can disrupt the body's balance, leading to symptoms. Understanding these first signs is essential so that you can get timely medical attention and receive the correct diagnosis.

To better get a clear picture of the early warning signs of thyroid problems, which may otherwise be confused with other everyday problems, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sweta Budyal, senior consultant - diabetology and endocrinology at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, who explained how thyroid problems can quietly exist in the body, without obvious or telltale signs, making it easy for symptoms to be overlooked.

Here are some of the common early signs you need to be wary of:



1. Constipation Dr Budyalemphasised that contipoation is often overlooked as one of the thyroid-related signs.

Explaining why constipation occurs if you are suffering from thyroid-related problems, “As the thyroid hormone level drops, the digestive system continues to function more slowly. This can lead to fewer bowel movements, bloating, and a heavy or uncomfortable feeling in the stomach.”

Often, many ignore constipation or simply manage it with laxatives, but one needs to focus on the cause.





2. Fatigue One may attribute fatigue to daily stress, but persistent exhaustion, despite rest, may be linked to thyroid dysfunction.

The endocrinologist reminded that one should not shrug off exhaustion, as it could be a sign of an underactive thyroid.



He elaborated, “Due to the slowing down of the thyroid, people with hypothyroidism tend to feel exhausted with even the simplest of daily activities.”



What are some of the red flag fatigue signs? Dr Budyal revealed that one may have difficulty concentrating, or they may experience a complete lack of energy both mentally and physically, without a concrete cause.







3. Insomnia Insomnia, or difficulty sleeping, is often blamed on late-night screen time or stress, but thyroid issues can also be a cause. This is particularly more common among people with an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), whose bodies may feel unable to relax at night. Even people with an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) can experience insomnia, often due to body aches, low energy, or a lingering sense of restlessness that makes it hard to fall asleep.

Likewise, the doctor also highlighted that individuals with hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) may also suffer from insomnia, but the cause of the Insomnia can also be due to discomfort that is due to aching muscles, respiratory issues or just a general feeling of anxiety while trying to rest.