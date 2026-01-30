Dealing with frequent constipation? Gastroenterologist says this one ingredient can bring more relief than medicines

Regular constipation, bloating, and gas don’t just cause abdominal pain, they affect overall comfort and make daily life difficult. One simple ingredient, psyllium husk, can offer effective relief. Since digestive comfort shouldn’t be a daily struggle, turning to home remedies or "desi nuskhe" can provide both instant relief and long-term benefits for digestion and gut health. That’s where psyllium husk comes in – a humble ingredient with surprisingly powerful benefits. Expert say this one ingredient can bring relief (Freepik)

Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior consultant - Gastroenterologist, at Gleneagles Hospital tells Health Shots: “Regular use of psyllium husk supports gut health by improving stool consistency and frequency. It is taken by many people for managing constipation.”

How does psyllium husk help relieve constipation? Psyllium husk soaks up water in your digestive system, forming a soft, gel-like mass. This adds bulk to the stool and makes it easier to pass, helping relieve constipation without straining or irritation. It stimulates natural bowel movement without irritating the intestines. Regular use also supports gut health by improving stool consistency and frequency. It is taken by people for managing constipation. However, it is important to consult an expert and then only take psyllium husk.

Note: Don’t try anything on your own without the doctor’s knowledge, as what suits others may not work for you.

What leads to constipation? It occurs when stool passes too slowly through the colon. This occurs as a result of consuming less fibre and fluid. This could also be caused by other factors such as stress, medication, or a lack of physical activity.

Why is psyllium husk or isabgol different from other constipation remedies? As per the gastroenterologist, the use of psyllium husk:

Softens stools naturally, reducing pain and strain

Boosts regular bowel movements over time

Minimises bloating caused by hard, compacted waste

Is suitable for long-term use when taken correctly How to use psyllium husk correctly? Psyllium husk can be mixed into a full glass of water or milk and consumed immediately, followed by another glass of water. Take it once a night with plenty of fluids to avoid discomfort. It is ideal to consult an expert and follow their instructions. The gastroenterologist advises against exceeding the recommended quantity.

Who should be cautious? People who have difficulty swallowing, intestinal blockage, or severe abdominal pain should avoid using psyllium husk. Those with chronic gut disorders or on long-term medications should consult a doctor before taking it, says a gastroenterologist.

Lifestyle tips to reduce constipation While psyllium husk may provide relief against the constipation, below are the lifestyle changes to make as per the gastroenterologist: