Nutritionist shares 4 foods that act as natural remedies to relieve constipation: Black coffee, dragon fruit, and more

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has shared four foods that may help relieve constipation naturally. In an Instagram video posted on January 27, the nutritionist explains how these foods work as natural laxatives, helping stimulate bowel movements and support regular digestion.

Struggling with constipation can be uncomfortable and concerning, especially when regular bowel movements become infrequent or incomplete. While occasional digestive slowdowns are common, consistently not emptying your bowels can signal the need for dietary and lifestyle adjustments. Fortunately, certain everyday foods act as natural laxatives , helping stimulate bowel movements and restore digestive regularity - often without the need for medication.

Black prunes Deepsikha recommends eating four to five black prunes soaked overnight, as they contain sorbitol, a natural compound that acts as a gentle laxative and supports bowel movement. She explains, “The first is at least four to five overnight soaked black prunes. Take it on an empty stomach because prunes are naturally laxative. It has sorbitol that can soften your stools and help you cure constipation.”

Vegetables The nutritionist suggests including at least two to three servings of vegetables daily, as their fibre content helps stimulate bowel movements. She highlights, “The next is at least two to three servings of vegetables. Fibre can actually add bulk to your stool, hence curing constipation.”

Black coffee According to the nutritionist, black coffee can stimulate contractions in the colon muscles, helping promote bowel activity and support the stomach-emptying process. She explains, “The third is going to be a cup of black coffee. Drinking black coffee can actually improve the contraction of your colon muscle that will improvise the stomach emptying procedure and ensuring that you do not have constipation.”

Dragon fruit or green kiwi Deepsikha highlights that both dragon fruit and green kiwis are rich in fibre and water, which add bulk to the stool and help promote regular bowel movements, easing constipation. She emphasises, “The last is going to be either dragon fruit or green kiwi because both are so rich in fiber. This also has so much hydration and water that can actually form bulky stools and hence curing constipation.”

What to do when these don't work? Deepsikha highlights that if the above-mentioned natural remedies do not ease constipation, it may indicate underlying issues such as mineral deficiencies or thyroid-related conditions that require medical attention.

She explains, “If fibre and water also doesn’t help, it means you’re either deficient in Magnesium or your Thyroid glands aren’t functioning well.” In such cases, it is best to seek prompt medical evaluation and professional medical advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.