    Weight loss coach lists 10 things we need to stop doing to lose weight: Skipping meals, ignoring sleep, and more

    Amaka believes that weight loss is achieved through small, boring, and consistent habits, and there are some things that we'd better avoid to stay on track. 

    Updated on: Jan 18, 2026 3:02 PM IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
    Losing weight sustainably is a comprehensive process that includes proper nutrition and exercise, and, in some cases, lifestyle changes. While results may take time to become apparent, diligently following a well-made routine goes a long way.

    Drinking our calories is not the right way forward when it comes to losing weight, according to Amaka. (Unsplash)
    To help us along on the journey, nutritionist and online weight-loss coach Amaka took to Instagram on January 17 and shared 10 things we should stop doing at the earliest.

    1. Stop skipping meals

    It is a common misconception that “less food leads to faster results,” shared Amaka. Skipping meals, thinking that it will help, does exactly the opposite, as the body feels starved and tired, and we become more likely to overeat later. “Your body doesn’t trust what’s happening, so it holds on to fat instead of letting it go.”

    2. Stop drinking most of your calories

    Heavy tea, coffee, juice, smoothies, and alcohol load us up on empty calories while also not being filling like real food. We can still feel hungry an hour later, and this adds up fast.

    3. Stop assuming ‘healthy’ food means low-calorie

    Granola, protein bars, nut butters, and high-calorie smoothies are healthy, but portions matter. Eating healthy foods in large amounts can still stop weight loss. Healthy doesn’t mean unlimited.

    4. Stop eating meals without enough protein

    Protein helps control hunger, preserves muscle, and makes weight loss feel easier instead of miserable,” highlighted Amaka. If the meal does not keep us full for long, we start thinking about food way too soon, and the journey to weight loss gets derailed.

    5. Stop ignoring sleep and stress

    Even when following the right diet, the hunger hormones work against a body that is exhausted or stressed. As a result, “cravings feel stronger, and willpower feels nonexistent.”

    6. Stop trying to be perfect

    Taking a day off from following a strict routine is perfectly fine. What actually matters is consistency and not giving up because one is not on the “perfect” track.

    7. Stop doing only cardio

    Cardio burns calories in the moment, while strength training changes the body long-term. “Muscle helps you burn more calories even at rest, and it shapes your body in ways cardio alone won’t,” noted the weight loss coach.

    8. Stop guessing portions

    While it is unnecessary to be obsessed with eating perfect portions, one should have an awareness of what they put inside their body. “Even healthy food can stall progress if portions slowly creep up.”

    9. Stop waiting to ‘feel motivated’

    Amaka argued that motivation comes only after we start to see the results, and not before. It is the “small, boring, consistent habits” that do the real work.

    10. Stop letting the scale decide your mood

    Body weight can fluctuate because of a number of reasons other than body fat, shared Amaka, adding, “Progress is also energy, strength, how clothes fit, and how sustainable your habits are.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

