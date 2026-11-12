CAT 2026: AI-based facial recognition to be used for candidate verification
The AI-based system will act as an additional check and will not replace verification through CAT admit cards by examination officials
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will use artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition to verify candidates’ identities at examination centres for the first time, with the technology being introduced on an experimental basis alongside the existing physical verification process, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore director Himanshu Rai said on Wednesday.
The AI-based system will act as an additional check and will not replace verification through CAT admit cards by examination officials. Candidates will not be denied entry even if the technology fails to recognise their faces, Rai told HT.
“We are not doing it independent of the physical verification. The physical verification will obviously happen that whoever enters, the face will be checked against the admit card. But AI-based facial recognition technology will also get tested as to how accurate it is and whether it needs to be tweaked further for the future,” Rai said.
IIM Indore is organising CAT 2026, which will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions across more than 350 examination centres in approximately 170 cities. The results are likely to be declared in the first week of January 2027, based on which 22 IIMs and business schools will admit students in MBA and other management courses.
Explaining the rationale behind introducing the technology, Rai said facial recognition had increasingly become a standard feature in institutional attendance systems and had also been used in online examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the advent of technology, we moved to biometrics, and now attendance is taken through facial recognition. This is a standard technology which most of the good institutions around the world would have adopted,” he said.
The institute will analyse the technology’s performance after the examination by comparing the machine’s identification results with those of human officials. The exercise will help determine whether the system requires further modifications before it can be deployed on a wider scale.
“That’s the whole point, that we do analysis and see whether there is a discrepancy between what was done by human beings and what was done by the machine,” Rai said.
Asked about concerns surrounding the privacy of candidates’ facial data, Rai said the technology would not involve collecting any new information.
“There is no new data that is being captured. In our database, we already have candidates’ data and pictures that they have given in the application form. We are just matching it,” he said.
Rai said the institute could consider wider adoption of the technology if the experiment proves successful. However, he added that decisions on adopting new technologies would ultimately rest with individual institutions.
“Any technology, once it is tried and tested, will be picked up by everyone. I mean, that is my expectation,” he said.
CAT registrations dip marginally
CAT 2026 has received 2,89,961 registrations, marginally lower than approximately 2,95,000 last year.
AI integrated into IIM Indore curriculum
Rai also said IIM Indore had integrated AI into its academic programmes, with standalone courses on the technology and its applications across management disciplines.
“For example, if I am teaching marketing, I would also teach how to use AI while making a marketing plan, and how to use AI to do a preliminary financial balance sheet check,” he said.
The institute is also developing frameworks for the ethical use of generative AI, including guidelines on its use in research papers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More