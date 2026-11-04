The Indian Institute of Management is expected to release IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 on November 4, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Common Admission Test can find and download the hall ticket through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 expected to release today at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: How to download All those candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on CAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. CAT Exam 2026 on November 29: Expert shares four last-minute preparation tips- check here

The IIM CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will comprise 68 questions across three sections: Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

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Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

A mock exam to familiarise you with the test format will be available on the CAT website.

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across approximately 170 test cities.

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As per the information bulletin, the CAT 2026 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the First week of January, 2027. The CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.