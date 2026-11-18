Four leading artificial intelligence platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok, generated plans for terrorist attacks during a US government safety assessment, raising concerns about the potential misuse of rapidly advancing AI technology. A government test found four major chatbots eventually generated information that could assist terrorist attacks. (Pexel)

The findings emerged from a test conducted in May 2026 by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) at the request of Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, who is set to become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, The UK Independent reported.

According to a news release from Hassan, all four platforms provided information that could help someone plan a terrorist attack, despite initially refusing to fulfil the requests.

AI platforms generated detailed attack plans The government assessment examined how the chatbots responded to requests involving two potential attack scenarios: carrying out a mass-casualty incident using an improvised explosive device and causing widespread economic disruption by targeting electrical infrastructure in major US cities.

The report found that the platforms eventually generated information that included attack plans, suggested timings, maps, diagrams and guidance on maximizing damage.

In one particularly concerning instance, an unidentified AI platform reportedly suggested a specific date and time for an attack because large crowds were expected at several public events in the targeted city.

Two platforms also suggested vehicle-based bombing scenarios, while another recommended a hotel parking garage as a potential location.

According to the report, the platforms provided the requested material in less than 12 hours, despite initially rejecting the prompts.

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Senator warns of growing AI security threat Hassan described the findings as a serious warning about the potential consequences of AI systems falling into the wrong hands.

“The AI public safety threat is no longer theoretical,” she said, as per The UK Independent.

She further warned that individuals seeking to carry out terrorist attacks could potentially exploit publicly accessible AI platforms to obtain information that would otherwise require considerable planning and research.

“A terrorist can log onto an AI platform and in less than 12 hours walk away with a concrete playbook for how to carry out a deadly attack,” Hassan said.

“If Congress does not act, it is a question of when – not if – a bad actor will use AI to plan and carry out a major attack.”

She added that AI-related national security risks would be a priority for Congress when the new session begins in January 2027.

Technology companies say safeguards have improved The companies behind the four platforms — OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and SpaceX's AI division — said their systems have undergone security improvements since the government assessment was conducted.

The report summarized their position, noting that the companies take seriously the possibility of AI being used to facilitate violence and their responsibility to protect communities.

Findings emerge amid wider US infrastructure concerns The report's release comes amid heightened scrutiny of technology-related security risks following major disruptions affecting air traffic control, online banking and other services in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is also facing questions before the House Homeland Security Committee over a nationwide ground stop that occurred on Friday.

Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have ruled out a cyberattack, attributing the disruption to technical issues involving outdated equipment and the replacement of copper wiring with fibre-optic cables at a facility in Arkansas.

However, Mullin attracted attention after suggesting in a Fox News interview that AI could have been connected to the disruptions, citing an unnamed technology expert.

The competing concerns have added urgency to the debate over AI regulation, accountability and the need for stronger safeguards against the misuse of increasingly powerful chatbot systems.