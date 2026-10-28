HT Health Talk: Dermatologist answers 10 questions on eye cream, retinol and building a beauty routine that actually works for your age and skin type

Turning 30 often comes with a new set of ads telling you that you need a separate eye cream and a drawer full of anti-ageing serums. But how much of it does your skin actually need? Also read | Dermatologists reveal celebrities' ‘glass skin’ secrets: From boosters and lasers to peels

For this week's HT Health Talk, – a reader-centric health initiative by HT Lifestyle – we asked Dr Ramanjit Singh, associate director of dermatology at Medanta, Gurugram, to separate fact from hype. From whether eye creams are just repackaged moisturisers to how to introduce retinol and vitamin C without compromising your skin barrier.

Skin care is not one-size-fits-all, and your birth year should not dictate your beauty cabinet. According to Dr Singh, here is how to build a routine that actually works for your age and skin type.

1. At what age should you start using vitamin C, and how do you choose the right formulation? There is no fixed age at which you need to start using vitamin C. People in their 20s can introduce it if they want to address uneven skin tone, dullness or pigmentation. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect the skin against oxidative stress and supports collagen production. When choosing a formulation, beginners can consider a lower concentration, around 5–10 percent, while those who tolerate it well may explore stronger products. L-ascorbic acid is a well-studied form, but it can irritate sensitive skin. Derivatives may be gentler. Always pair vitamin C with broad-spectrum sunscreen.

2. Is it too early to start retinol in your 20s, or should you wait? Why do you need it in the first place? Starting retinol in your 20s is not necessarily too early, but it is not essential for everyone. Retinol, a vitamin A derivative, can help improve acne, uneven skin tone and the appearance of fine lines over time. It works by influencing skin-cell turnover and supporting collagen-related processes. If your main concern is acne, a dermatologist may recommend a suitable retinoid. For beginners, a low-strength product used once or twice a week is a reasonable starting point, with gradual increases if tolerated. Moisturiser and sunscreen are important. Avoid retinoids during pregnancy or when trying to conceive, as a precaution.

3. How do you manage adult acne without over-drying the skin? Adult acne needs a balanced approach rather than aggressive cleansing or layering multiple treatments. Wash your face gently twice daily, and choose a non-comedogenic moisturiser even if your skin is oily. Ingredients such as salicylic acid can help unclog pores, while benzoyl peroxide can reduce acne-causing bacteria and inflammation. Azelaic acid is another option that may help with acne and post-acne marks. Introduce one active ingredient at a time, starting slowly to minimise irritation. Avoid scrubs and picking at pimples. Persistent, painful or scarring acne warrants dermatological care, as prescription treatment may be necessary.

4. Do you really need a separate eye cream in your 30s, or is your regular moisturiser enough? A separate eye cream is not a must-have in your 30s. For many people, a gentle facial moisturiser can adequately hydrate the skin around the eyes, provided it does not cause irritation. Eye creams may be useful if you have specific concerns, such as dryness, puffiness or fine lines, but their benefits depend on the ingredients. For example, moisturising ingredients can improve the appearance of dehydration lines, while caffeine may temporarily reduce puffiness. The skin around the eyes is delicate, so avoid products that sting. Daily sunscreen and sunglasses can also help protect this area from sun damage.