Instant meals and rapid deliveries: Psychologist explains how convenience culture is reshaping our spending and routines
We want everything faster, from coffee to groceries. Here’s how our obsession with convenience is changing everyday spending.
From instant coffee and ready-to-eat meals that let us grab a bite before rushing to work to grocery deliveries that arrive within minutes, convenience has become an integral part of our everyday lives. We seem increasingly willing to pay a premium for solutions that save time and effort.
Also read | From comparing prices to checking return policies, here’s how to make the most of seasonal sales and festive offers
However, beyond making life easier, this growing dependence on convenience raises an interesting psychological question: are we using it as a tool to manage our time better, or are we gradually losing our willingness to put in everyday effort? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya G, psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explains how our growing need for convenience is shaping our spending habits, daily routines and dependence on instant solutions.
Are we buying time or becoming dependent on it?
“As a psychologist, I would argue that the problem isn't convenience itself. We're all rather good at thinking up ways to avoid effort and make our lives easier; that is exactly the job our brains have evolved to do,” said Divya. In a busy world where we are working, raising families and trying to stay healthy and happy, we might decide that choosing convenience is just a matter of economic sense and good time management, rather than laziness.
But it's the moment that we begin to default to convenience for all of our tiny inconveniences that the issues really begin. The annoyance of waiting for something that you ordered online, making your own coffee in the morning, or going out for a bottle of milk a couple of houses away begins to wear us down, and the longer the wait, the worse it gets.
Divya highlighted that on top of those pitfalls, each behaviour comes with an emotional hook, too. Shop-and-deliver apps and quick-turn delivery have become downright addictive because they serve us up both stuff and a sense of relief. Whether we're trying to forget a long day at work or settle a restless stomach, a quick click and wrap-up of an online order or delivery meal can feel like a much-deserved breather and power move, but if we're always rushing back to the apps and kitchens to find comfort from boredom, discomfort, or emptiness, a good shortcut can become a habit.
Why shouldn't we give up convenience?
According to Divya, let's not idealize convenience either. Making time may serve for relaxation, relationships, leisure and other meaningful pursuits. For those who work a lot and have to balance between work and family, convenience might become a true gift for improving their quality of life. However, we need to understand that we are making a positive use of this time.
“What should be done is not to get rid of convenience, but to be more aware of its usage,” said Divya. It could sometimes be possible to brew a cup of coffee yourself, make a sandwich or go on foot to a nearby store, not because it is morally correct to do so, but because this way we maintain our comfort with effort. We should make use of convenience to make our lives better, not to allow it to dominate our lives. We do not need to do everything the hard way; we just need to be able to do so.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More