From comparing prices to checking return policies, here’s how to make the most of seasonal sales and festive offers
Planning your festive shopping? Here’s how to compare deals, set a budget and shop more wisely.
The festive season is one of India's busiest travel periods, with Diwali holidays, family reunions and long weekends driving demand for flights and hotels. Airlines, hotels and travel booking platforms often introduce seasonal promotions and special offers to attract travellers.
However, an attractive discount does not always guarantee the best deal. Knowing when to book, what to compare and how to make the most of available offers can help travellers save money and enjoy a smoother journey. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, Vernost and Bernard Corraya, general manager, Wego India, shared tips on how you can leverage festive offers.
Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort
Plan before you shop
List what you genuinely need, set a budget and shortlist purchases in advance. Planning helps you separate real bargains from impulse buys.
Stay flexible with travel dates and destinations
Travelling on peak festive dates often comes with higher prices. Even a small adjustment to your departure or return date could make a difference to your overall travel budget.
Check your points first
“Many of us hold unused points across bank cards, airlines, retailers and hotel programmes,” said Karthik. Before spending fresh money, review your balances and see where they can be redeemed. Festive periods often bring bonus-point promotions and special redemption options.
Make use of price alerts
According to Bernard Corraya, flight prices can fluctuate based on demand, availability and booking patterns. Checking fares manually every day can be time-consuming and may cause travellers to miss attractive offers.
Maximise bank offers and promotional discounts
Festive travel promotions often include bank card discounts, cashback offers and promotional codes. However, these deals may come with restrictions that affect the final savings.
Mix points and money
Many reward programmes let you combine points with a cash payment. This can stretch both your points and your budget, especially on bigger purchases.
Pick the right payment method
Card offers, wallet cashback and instant discounts can add up, but check eligibility, minimum spend, caps and validity. Also consider the rewards you earn on each payment method.
Make festive travel count
The holidays are peak travel time. Book early, compare the total cost including taxes and fees, and consider using points for flights or hotels. Flexible dates can also lower costs.
Watch expiry dates and terms
Points can expire, and offers often carry conditions. A quick read of the terms helps you avoid disappointment at checkout.
Book through trusted platforms
Festive sales can also attract fraudulent offers, misleading advertisements and suspicious booking links. Travellers should remain cautious when encountering deals that appear unusually cheap.
Stay secure
Shop on trusted platforms, avoid unverified links and never share OTPs or card details. “Today’s consumers want more than a one-time discount. They want value that adds up across every purchase, booking and payment. Loyalty rewards, smart payments and travel offers work best when used together, and with a little planning, the festive season can deliver benefits that last well beyond the celebrations,” highlighted Karthik.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More