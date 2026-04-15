HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage anxiety and stress

In an era where health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched its newest reader-centric initiative: HT Health Talk. Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer Dr Mathur highlights mental health strategies, including sleep management, exercise, and nutrition. (Freepik)

We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country’s leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions.

This week, we dive into mental health. With almost 10 years of experience, Dr Rahul Mathur, department of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, breaks down the most frequent queries. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru doctor reveals best diet and science-backed habits to reverse fatty liver

1. Can anxiety and stress lead to long-term mental health issues if left untreated? Yes. Persistent stress and anxiety can rewire the brain’s stress response system and lead to chronic conditions like generalised anxiety disorder, depression, sleep disorders, and even cognitive decline. Long-term, it also affects physical health, raising risks of hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Early recognition and management are crucial.

2. What’s the simplest and best way to establish a consistent sleep schedule? The key is treating your sleep like a non-negotiable habit rather than a flexible choice. Dr Mathur suggests sticking to the same wake-up time every day, ditching electronics an hour before bed, and catching some morning sun to reset your internal clock. Additionally, cutting off caffeine by 2 pm can prevent late-night restlessness.

3. What are some effective relaxation techniques for managing stress and anxiety? You don't need a complex routine; you need consistency. Dr Mathur recommends rhythmic breathing patterns (like the 4-7-8 method), daily meditation, or simply taking a walk outdoors. These activities help physically lower your cortisol levels and ground your nervous system.

4. How can I differentiate between normal stress and anxiety that needs professional help? According to Dr Mathur, normal stress usually has a clear cause and fades once the situation is resolved. However, if your feelings are constant without an obvious trigger, or if they start causing physical symptoms like a racing heart and interfering with your ability to work or eat, it is time to consult a professional.