HT Health Talk: Bengaluru doctor reveals best diet and science-backed habits to reverse fatty liver

This week, we dive into liver health . The World Health Organization (WHO) and major global health bodies highlight fatty liver disease as a growing silent epidemic. According to recent global estimates ( Clinical and Molecular Hepatology 2022 ), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is leading cause of liver disease worldwide, and affects 32 percent of adults worldwide, with higher rates in men (40 percent) than women (26 percent).

HT Health Talk: In an era where health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched its newest reader-centric initiative: HT Health Talk. Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country's leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer

From dietary choices to lifestyle habits, HT readers reached out with a flurry of concerns about liver health. To provide expert insight, we tapped Dr Sonal Asthana, lead consultant, HPB and liver transplant surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

With 20 years of experience, Dr Asthana breaks down your most frequent queries:

1. Can fatty liver be reversed? Yes, fatty liver can often be reversed, especially in the early stages. It mainly depends on making healthy lifestyle changes and following them regularly. Losing extra weight is one of the most important steps, as even a small weight loss can reduce fat in the liver. Eating a balanced diet with more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and less oily or sugary food helps improve liver health. Regular exercise, like walking for 30 minutes daily, also supports recovery. Avoiding alcohol and reducing processed foods is very important. Managing conditions like diabetes and cholesterol also helps. With consistent care, the liver can heal and function normally again.

2. What are good foods for the liver? Good foods for the liver are those that help clean, protect, and support its function. Leafy green vegetables like spinach and cabbage help remove toxins from the body. Fruits like apple, papaya, and berries are rich in antioxidants and support liver health. Garlic and turmeric are very helpful because they reduce inflammation and improve liver function. Whole grains like brown rice and oats help in better digestion and reduce fat buildup. Nuts like walnuts provide healthy fats that are good for the liver. Drinking green tea can also support liver health. Using healthy oils in small amounts and drinking enough water daily helps keep the liver clean and healthy.

3. What are some causes of liver disease? Liver disease can happen due to many different reasons. One common cause is drinking too much alcohol, which can damage liver cells over time. Another major cause is viral infections like hepatitis, which affect how the liver works. Eating too much unhealthy food, especially oily and sugary items, can lead to fat buildup in the liver. Obesity and lack of exercise also increase the risk. Certain medicines, if taken for a long time without proper guidance, can harm the liver. High cholesterol and diabetes can also affect liver health. In simple words, unhealthy habits, infections, and medical conditions are common causes of liver disease.

4. How can liver cirrhosis occur without hepatitis or alcohol consumption? Liver cirrhosis can happen even without hepatitis or alcohol use due to other health conditions and lifestyle factors. One common cause is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, where fat builds up in the liver and slowly causes damage. Over time, this can lead to scarring of the liver. Long-term conditions like diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol also increase the risk. Certain genetic disorders can affect how the liver processes iron or copper, leading to damage. Some autoimmune diseases can make the body attack the liver by mistake. Long-term use of certain medicines or exposure to toxins can also harm the liver. All these can slowly lead to cirrhosis.