Hepatologist says ‘Drink coffee first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach…’; debunks 5 myths about coffee

Do you worry about drinking coffee on an empty stomach? You’re not alone - it’s one of the most persistent beliefs in the wellness world, with many convinced it triggers acidity, disrupts hormones, or harms gut health. But in a post that sent X into a frenzy, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips has said quite the opposite, offering a perspective that challenges years of popular advice. Dr Philips debunks claims that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is harmful.(x/@theliverdr, pexel)

Dr Philips, an award-winning hepatology and liver transplant specialist. popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, shared a post on X on November 21, stating, “Drink coffee first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach. It won't harm you.” He goes on to debunk several common coffee myths raised by commenters in the thread.

Coffee is not pre-workout

Many people down a cup of coffee as a pre-workout boost, hoping it will make them feel instantly energised before exercising. However, Dr Philips emphasises that coffee is far from an ideal pre-workout, and he prefers using complex carbohydrate blends instead.

What about reflux?

It is commonly believed that drinking coffee in an empty stomach increases acidity levels, hence resulting in heartburn or acid reflux. However, the hepatologist debunks the myth explaining that the reflux might be stemming from other underlying issues that need to be addressed. He says, “You need to see a doctor and find the reason for the reflux.”

Acidity and dopamine balance

Many commenters in the thread claim that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can increase acidity and disrupt dopamine levels due to the early morning spike. However, the hepatologist dismisses these concerns outright, saying, “All of them are wrong.”

Coffee with sugar

Many people assume that adding sugar to coffee reduces its health benefits and may even be harmful. However, Dr Philips notes that sugar in coffee doesn’t make much of a difference, as long as “that's when you have your quota of sugar.”

Daily coffee limit

Dr Philips cautions that too much of anything is harmful - and coffee is no exception. He advises keeping your intake to a maximum of five cups a day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.