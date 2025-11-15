Apollo Hospital hepatologist shares 5 mistakes parents make with their children's diet

In the growing years, children require essential nutrients, as childhood acts as the bedrock for lifelong health, influencing every major facet of wellbeing, from supporting cognitive development to improving immune resilience. Diet plays a vital role in shaping a child's health. The nutrients they receive act as building blocks for several physiological and cognitive functions. In other words, it lays a foundation for a lifetime of wellness. Young kids require adequate nutrition during their growing years. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Parents are responsible for their children's diet during this time. And since the growing period is critical, every choice they make, all factors in extensively for the long run. While parents try to put in their best efforts, small oversights can occur, whether in selecting vegetables or allowing occasional junk food as a treat or to pacify their tantrums. Parents are role models. They fundamentally shape their children's relationship with food as parents serve as the first key touchpoints for developing healthy eating habits.

To understand which mistakes parents may be making, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Amey Sonavane, consultant, hepatology at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. Revealing why childhood diet is so important, he added, “The complex ecosystem of trillions of bacteria residing in the digestive tract is directly influenced by daily dietary choices made by parents.” If diet is not given proper attention, the hepatologist warned that kids may develop gut issues, like chronic constipation, inflammation or nutrient deficiencies in general.

Here are the five mistakes, Dr Sonavane shared:

1. Neglecting fibre in favour of white and processed foods

One of the first mistakes is to neglect fibre. Often, white bread, pasta, plain rice, or refined cereals, as the hepatologist highlighted, dominate the diet. Dr Sonavane said, “Highly processed carbohydrates is perhaps the most significant nutritional oversight I see in my experience. Fibre is the cornerstone of digestive health.”

Revealing the benefits of fibre, the hepatologist further added, “Fibre is what gives the stool its bulk and softness, ensuring smooth peristalsis - the muscular contraction that moves waste through the colon. A low fibre diet directly leads to hard, dry stools and chronic constipation that can cause painful defecation and anal fissures.”

He recommended adding high fibre foods like whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables as they feed the good bacteria in the gut. If fibre is not enough in the diet, Dr Sonavane alerted that it may cause dysbiosis, which may eventually cause inflammation. “Introduce whole grains like oats, brown rice, aim for at least 5-7 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables daily,” the hepatologist recommended.

2. Relying excessively on juices

Children not eating fruit? Juicing is the first thought that may pop in your mind, especially when parents deal with picky eaters. But even 100 per cent fruit juice may not be entirely healthy. When you are grinding the fruit, the fibre is removed, as the doctor pointed out.

“High sugar intake promotes an inflammatory environment in the gut lining and favours the growth of pathogenic bacteria and yeast over healthy species, further contributing to dysbiosis,” he explained how fruit juice may increase blood sugar spikes and disrupt gut balance. “The liquid sugar also leads to rapid gastric emptying, which means the child feels hungry again sooner, promoting overconsumption of calories without adequate nutrition.”

What's the solution then? Is there a middle ground? “Limit juice intake drastically, ideally, less than 4 ounces per day for young children, or eliminate it. Offer plain water, milk, or whole fruit instead. If flavour is necessary, infuse water with actual sliced fruit (lemon, cucumber, berries) without blending,” Dr Sonavane advised.

3. Using food as a reward

Children are naturally drawn to food, their taste buds captivated by rich, sugary flavours. Imagine a crying, inconsolable child instantly calming down when offered a chocolate, getting lost in its sweetness. “Promising cookies after a doctor's visit or ice cream to quiet a tantrum teaches children a profoundly unhealthy emotional-gastric link: food is a coping mechanism for managing stress and big feelings,"he described.

Leveraging this, parents usually use food as a reward, and as the doctor highlighted, sometimes even as a negotiating tool, like allowing ice cream for good behaviour at the doctor's clinic. However, over time, this may create an unhealthy relationship with food.

What happens? The child may be at risk of emotional overeating because they associate food with positive emotions.

“When a child learns to eat in response to emotion (boredom, sadness, anger) rather than genuine physiological hunger, they are programming their digestive system to work overtime unnecessarily," the hepatologist warned. He cautioned against food being a coping mechanism for managing stress and turbulent feelings.

The solution to this involves separating food from feelings. “Use non-food rewards like praise, stickers, quality time, or fun activities. Focus on modelling mindful eating at the dinner table where food is discussed in terms of its fuel properties and taste, not its emotional value,” Dr Sonavane advised.

4. Don't label a child ‘picky eater’

Children may be picky eaters, frowning or throwing a fit during mealtime. But the hack is not to label them ‘picky eater’; otherwise, it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy, and even parents, as the doctor shared, may limit their diet variety. Children may naturally be averse to any new food. Dr Sonavane insisted that it takes at least 10-15 exposures to a new food before accepting it.

“Giving up after two or three attempts severely limits the diversity of their diet,” he said, urging parents to be patient.

What is the fix for this mistake? “Commit to exposure, not pressure. Always include a small portion of new or previously rejected foods alongside a safe food. Let the child touch, smell, or even lick the new item without demanding consumption,” he explained.

5. Don't dismiss hydration needs

Even children need to be hydrated. The hepatologist warned that dehydration is a leading cause of digestive problems, second only to low fibre. “The large intestine relies on adequate water to keep the stool soft and lubricated. Dehydration also impacts the mucus layer that protects the gut lining, making it more susceptible to irritants and inflammation,” he noted. Often, children drink a lot of fruit juice or soda, but water is the purest form of hydration, and parents need to focus on that.

Revealing the benefit of water, he added, “Make water the default drink from the moment the child wakes up. Establish visual cues, such as a dedicated water bottle they love, and track their intake. The goal is to ensure they are drinking adequate plain water between meals, not just when they feel thirsty.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.