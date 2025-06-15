Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Gastroenterologist shares what actually happens to your liver if you drink green tea daily for 2 weeks: 'Fatty liver...'

BySanya Panwar
Jun 15, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Moderate green tea consumption can have positive effects on the liver, as per a gastroenterologist, who listed the benefits in an Instagram post.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist and 'expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition'. In a June 12 Instagram video, he explained the benefits of green tea. He said drinking green tea daily for as little as 10 days can have several benefits for your liver. According to Dr Salhab, consuming green tea regularly may help reduce the risk of liver disease. Also read | Not all teas are equal: Here’s how to choose the healthiest one for daily sipping and wellness

Green tea contains antioxidants, which may offer protective effects against liver damage. (Freepik)
Green tea contains antioxidants, which may offer protective effects against liver damage. (Freepik)

Is green tea good for liver?

In his post titled 'If you drink green tea every day for 2 weeks', he said, “Here's what will happen: you will actually start to like it. But here is why that is a good thing. Green tea starts improving your gut bacteria in as little as 10 days, and it can help protect your liver and even slow down the progression of a fatty liver.”

Benefits of green tea

Dr Salhab added, “People who drink green tea regularly have improved heart health, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, improved memory and a lower risk of dementia. Plus it can help you live longer. It is lower in caffeine than coffee and I like mixing it with mint or jasmine.”

In his caption, he wrote, “Green tea increases Bifidobacteria and other beneficial gut bacteria in human trials within 10–14 days... Green tea with high-density catechins improved liver fat and inflammation in NAFLD patients in randomised trials... Green tea extract reduces blood pressure, inflammatory biomarkers, and oxidative stress in patients with metabolic conditions... Large population studies show lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality among regular green tea consumers... Green tea consumption is associated with reduced risk of cognitive decline and dementia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Sunday, June 15, 2025
