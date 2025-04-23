Not all teas are equal: Here’s how to choose the healthiest one for daily sipping and wellness

In today’s fast-paced world, more people are turning to tea not just for its comforting warmth but also for its potential health benefits. From boosting metabolism to aiding digestion and promoting relaxation, the right choice of tea can significantly enhance overall well-being. Experts reveal how to choose healthier teas for daily wellness.(File Photo)

However, with countless varieties available on the market, how can consumers make informed choices for daily wellness? When selecting tea for daily consumption, quality should be a priority.

Unlock the true power of tea:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Annapurna Batra, COO at Newby Teas, shared, “Whole-leaf teas, particularly from trusted sources, retain more of their natural antioxidants and essential compounds, which contribute to overall health. It's advisable to opt for teas that undergo minimal processing and are free from artificial additives, as these retain their beneficial properties.”

High-quality teas, especially those sourced from reputable brands, are less likely to contain harmful contaminants or artificial ingredients. Opting for whole-leaf teas ensures a richer flavour and a more potent dose of health-boosting compounds compared to broken leaf or dust-grade teas commonly found in teabags.

Fluoride is naturally present in tea plants but excessive consumption can pose health risks over time. Annapurna Batra asserted, “Equally important is being mindful of the fluoride content in tea. Younger tea leaves generally have lower fluoride levels, making them a healthier choice for long-term consumption. By choosing high-quality teas, consumers can maximise the potential health benefits while minimising any risks associated with excessive fluoride exposure.”

Choosing teas made from younger leaves, such as premium green or white teas, can help minimise fluoride intake while maximising antioxidants like catechins and flavonoids. The modern tea drinker is increasingly conscious of the environmental and health impact of their choices.

White, green, black and oolong teas all come from the same plant, but their differences are due to harvesting practices and post-harvest leaf-oxidation treatments. (Pexels )

Bringing her expertise to the same, Gujan Jindal Poddar, Founder of Amala Earth, highlighted the importance of selecting natural and sustainably sourced teas and said, “Tea is a wonderful beverage; a strong brew can nourish both the body and mind. In picking teas for daily use, look for good-quality, natural and eco-friendly sourced ingredients.”

For a holistic approach to wellness, the experts suggested opting for whole-leaf teas or herbal infusions made from dried natural ingredients like herbs, spices, tea leaves and flowers. Avoid blends with artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavours, or excessive caffeine. Instead, embrace the natural essence of herbs and botanicals.

Different teas offer different health benefits, depending on their ingredients and composition. Gujan Jindal Poddar advised that understanding your body’s needs is crucial and said, “Knowing what your body needs is the key. If you want energy and care about what you drink, green tea and matcha are great options, as they are full of catechins and L-theanine, which help improve metabolism.”

For relaxation and stress relief, herbal blends like tulsi, chamomile or ashwagandha are ideal, particularly in the evening. Digestive issues can be eased with teas containing ginger, fennel, or peppermint. Additionally, Ayurvedic and functional teas with spices like cinnamon, turmeric, and mulethi can help balance doshas and enhance overall well-being.

A concoction of chamomile and ashwagandha herbal tea will help calm your brain, induce deep sleep and relieve hypertension.

Choosing the right tea for daily wellness is about more than just taste; it is about aligning your choice with your health goals and lifestyle. By prioritising quality, being mindful of fluoride levels and opting for natural, eco-friendly ingredients, tea lovers can fully embrace the health benefits of this ancient beverage.

Gujan Jindal Poddar concluded, “The best tea for daily wellness is one that aligns with your body’s rhythms, enhances your health, and complements your lifestyle.” By making informed choices, tea enthusiasts can transform their daily cuppa into a powerful ritual for holistic well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.