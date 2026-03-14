Tip of the day: Consume less sugar for better health
Sugar does not just spike blood glucose. It silently affects your heart, liver, brain and more. Here are ways to cut down its intake.
Sugar has a bittersweet reputation when it comes to health. It occurs naturally in all foods that contain carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Consuming these whole foods, along with the sugar they contain, does not pose any harm to your health.
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However, the problem arises when you consume too much added sugar: the sugar that food manufacturers add to products to increase flavour or extend shelf life, or the sugar you add to your daily tea or coffee. It does not just spike blood glucose; it silently affects your heart, liver, brain, weight, mental health, kidneys, skin, teeth, and more.
We understand that it is hard to give up sweet treats because they give you instant dopamine. However, their harmful effects extend beyond the mere seconds of joy they provide. So, if you have a sweet tooth, with a few simple diet tweaks, you can reduce your sugar intake.
Ways to cut down sugar
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vilas Shirhatti, technical director and nutrition consultant, suggested ways to reduce added sugar from your daily meals. Here's what he advises:
⦿ Use alternate or natural sweeteners
Instead of sugar, consume its alternatives but in moderation, including honey, maple syrup, fruit purées, yacon syrup, maple syrup, stevia, monk fruit, and allulose.
⦿ Choose whole foods
Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes daily in your diet. Whole foods, unlike processed ones, don’t contain hidden sugars, helping you effectively reduce sugar intake while maintaining a balanced diet.
⦿ Reduce sugary drinks
The nutritionist advises opting for healthy beverage alternatives, including infused water with citrus fruits, berries, or cucumber for subtle sweetness. He also recommends drinking herbal teas or sparkling water with fresh fruits.
⦿ Gradually reduce sugar in recipes:
The nutritionist recommends starting by reducing sugar intake by 25 per cent and gradually decreasing it over time. This helps adjust your taste buds and makes healthier choices more sustainable.
⦿ Read food labels carefully
The nutritionist suggests always checking ingredient lists for hidden sugars, such as high-fructose corn syrup and dextrose, and, while shopping, choosing unsweetened or lightly sweetened versions of foods for a healthier diet.
Additionally, according to Harvard Health, while subtracting sugar from your diet, look for the following names of added sugar and try to either avoid or cut back completely:
- brown sugar
- corn sweetener
- corn syrup
- fruit juice concentrates
- high-fructose corn syrup
- honey
- invert sugar
- malt sugar
- molasses
- syrup sugar molecules ending in "ose" (dextrose, fructose, glucose, lactose, maltose, sucrose)
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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