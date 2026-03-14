Tip of the day: Consume less sugar for better health

Sugar has a bittersweet reputation when it comes to health. It occurs naturally in all foods that contain carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Consuming these whole foods, along with the sugar they contain, does not pose any harm to your health. The problem with sugar arises when you consume too much added sugar, which is added to products to increase flavour or extend shelf life. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach says women should ‘workout with their cycle, not against it’; shares 4-phase exercise plan

However, the problem arises when you consume too much added sugar: the sugar that food manufacturers add to products to increase flavour or extend shelf life, or the sugar you add to your daily tea or coffee. It does not just spike blood glucose; it silently affects your heart, liver, brain, weight, mental health, kidneys, skin, teeth, and more.

We understand that it is hard to give up sweet treats because they give you instant dopamine. However, their harmful effects extend beyond the mere seconds of joy they provide. So, if you have a sweet tooth, with a few simple diet tweaks, you can reduce your sugar intake.