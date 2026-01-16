Know all about Tara Sutaria’s fitness mantra: From portion control to indulging in sweet treats

If there’s one thing Tara Sutaria doesn’t do, it’s suffer for fitness. The actor reveals her approach to staying in shape is drama-free with no extreme diets, no guilt-ridden food rules, and definitely not pretending that desserts don’t exist. Tara Sutaria will soon be seen alongside Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Tara’s fitness funda For Tara, fitness begins with a simple mantra: don’t deprive, just be mindful. “I don’t believe in depriving myself,” she said, admitting she enjoys all her favourite snacks – just in moderation.

The actor added, “Balance and portion control are key. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation.”

Long shooting days can easily derail healthy eating habits, but Tara has cracked that code too. Her secret weapon? Smart snacking.

"I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruit on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy," mentioned the actor.