Know all about Tara Sutaria’s fitness mantra: From portion control to indulging in sweet treats
From carrying healthy snacks on set to indulging her sweet tooth guilt-free, Tara Sutaria reveals her fitness mantra.
If there’s one thing Tara Sutaria doesn’t do, it’s suffer for fitness. The actor reveals her approach to staying in shape is drama-free with no extreme diets, no guilt-ridden food rules, and definitely not pretending that desserts don’t exist.
Tara’s fitness funda
For Tara, fitness begins with a simple mantra: don’t deprive, just be mindful. “I don’t believe in depriving myself,” she said, admitting she enjoys all her favourite snacks – just in moderation.
The actor added, “Balance and portion control are key. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation.”
Long shooting days can easily derail healthy eating habits, but Tara has cracked that code too. Her secret weapon? Smart snacking.
"I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruit on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy,” mentioned the actor, who will soon be seen alongside Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to release in March.
What’s off her diet
That said, there is one firm boundary in her snacking rulebook. Overly processed foods are a hard no. When asked what’s a big no for her when it comes to snacking or cheat meals, Tara shared, “Overly processed foods. They just don’t make me feel good — I prefer things that taste real and fresh.”
Tara always talk about eating everything in moderation. So, what’s her favourite guilty pleasure?
“Definitely desserts… I have a major sweet tooth! And I’ll admit, I also reach for Red Rock Deli chips when I’m craving something savoury. They’re my way of indulging a little without going overboard. It’s all about balance for me,” said Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2.
Tara is known for Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and films such Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, and Ek Villain Returns. Tara was also seen in OTT project, Apurva.
