Fitness coach says women should ‘workout with their cycle, not against it’; shares 4-phase exercise plan

Calling the workout plan ‘a love letter to your cycle’, Melissa stated, “Your body changes every single week. Your workouts should too.” She added, “She’s coming (periods). Might as well be prepared. Turns out your body actually tells you exactly what it needs throughout the month, you just have to listen. Here’s your guide to moving with your cycle instead of through it.”

In an Instagram post shared on March 11, Melissa Wood, a health and fitness coach, highlighted that women should work out with their cycle, not against it. She divided the workouts according to the four phases women go through during their menstrual cycle. Let's find out what she suggested:

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An average menstrual cycle lasts 28 to 35 days, and our bodies undergo several changes during this period. This affects our cravings, mood, and even diet. So, why shouldn't you alter your workouts to best benefit your body during each phase of your cycle?

The fitness coach divided the workout routine into four phases: the menstrual phase, the follicular phase, the ovulation phase, and the luteal phase. Here's how you should be working out during these times:

⦿ Day one to five: Your menstrual phase Explaining how women should move during their periods, Melissa stated that they should be doing gentle Pilates, yoga, stretching, and walking during this time. “Give yourself permission to slow down. your body is working hard enough already,” she added.

⦿ Day six to 14: Your follicular phase The fitness coach suggested leaning into that energy excess and easing back into your routine. She suggested doing sculpting classes, longer Pilates classes, and strength training. “This is your fresh start to the week,” she added.

⦿ Day 15 to 17: Ovulation Suggesting ways to move through that ‘peak spicy state’, the coach shared that women can take sculpt classes, do Pilates flow, and challenging strength training. “Anything to amp things up a bit. If there's a week to go for it. It's this one,” she added.

⦿ Day 18-28: Your luteal phase This is the time to manage your bloating, according to the fitness coach. You can do that by doing classic Pilates or yoga. “Get more gentle as you get closer to your period. Meet yourself where you are. Your body is asking you to slow down. Listen to it,” she suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.