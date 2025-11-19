Want To Add Vitamin D to Your Diet Plan? Easy Recipes To Boost Your Mood and Immunity in Winter
These easy Vitamin D-Rich recipes help support immunity and improve mood. These can be made with simple at-home ingredients that are rich in Vitamin D.
Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients your body needs, especially in winter when sunlight exposure drops. According to a study published by Cureus in 2023, low Vitamin D can affect mood, weaken immunity, and reduce bone strength. Adding Vitamin D-rich foods to your daily diet helps maintain better energy levels, supports mental well-being, and keeps your bones and muscles functioning smoothly during colder months.
Research published by Microorganisms in 2023 shows that a diet that includes natural Vitamin D sources, like enriched dairy products, mushrooms, eggs, and certain seeds, helps your body fight infections more effectively and stabilises your overall mood. Vitamin D also plays a major role in calcium absorption, making it essential for bone strength and long-term health.
The best part is that adding Vitamin D to your meals does not require complicated cooking. Simple recipes from breakfast to dinner can easily provide these essential nutrients. Here are 3 amazing recipes for you to start with.
3 Vitamin D Rich Recipes From Breakfast To Lunch For You To Start With
Breakfast- Mushroom Masala Toast
This mushroom masala toast is a quick breakfast that gives natural Vitamin D from mushrooms. It supports mood, immunity, and steady energy, making it a great start to winter mornings.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 1 small onion
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tbsp butter or oil
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp black pepper
- Salt to taste
- Bread as per your requirement
Instructions
- Take a non-stick pan and heat butter or oil.
- Then add onions and saute for a minute.
- Then add mushrooms and cook until soft.
- Add salt, turmeric powder, and black pepper.
- Once all are cooked, keep them aside, and in the same pan, toast the bread.
- Toast them on both sides, and then spread the mushroom masala on top of the toast.
- Once done, serve it warm and enjoy.
Lunch- Enriched Curd Rice Bowl
This delicious and enriched curd rice bowl is a simple, calming lunch with Vitamin D from curd. It supports digestive immunity and keeps your energy stable throughout winter.
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked rice
- ¾ cup of enriched curd (check label for Vitamin D)
- 1 tbsp chopped cucumber
- 1 tbsp grated carrot
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp oil
- 4-5 curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Take a bowl and add rice, curd, cucumber, and carrot to the bowl.
- Mix them gently and then add salt.
- In a small pan, heat oil
- Add mustard seeds and curry leaves, and let them crackle.
- Once done, pour this tempering over the curd rice.
- Mix again and let it rest at room temperature before serving.
Dinner- Omelette/Mushroom Spinach Wrap
People who love eggs can make a spinach omelette wrap, and vegetarians can replace the omelette with mushrooms. This wrap is a very nutritious and light option for dinner.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs/ 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup chopped spinach
- 1 small chopped tomato
- ½ tsp black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 whole wheat tori or tortilla
Instructions
Omelette Spinach Wrap
- Beat the eggs and add salt and pepper.
- Then add chopped spinach and tomatoes.
- Take a non-stick pan and heat oil. Once done, pour in the mixture. Cook both sides until it is firm.
- Place the omelette on a roti or tortilla, roll it tightly and serve it warm.
Mushroom Spinach Wrap
- Take a non-stick pan and heat some oil.
- Add mushrooms and cook until they are soft, then add chopped spinach and tomatoes.
- After this, add salt and pepper.
- Take the roti or tortilla and place the prepared filling in the centre.
- You can add sauce if you wish, or simply roll the wrap tightly and enjoy.