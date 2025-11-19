Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Want To Add Vitamin D to Your Diet Plan? Easy Recipes To Boost Your Mood and Immunity in Winter

Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 02:17 pm IST

These easy Vitamin D-Rich recipes help support immunity and improve mood. These can be made with simple at-home ingredients that are rich in Vitamin D. 

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients your body needs, especially in winter when sunlight exposure drops. According to a study published by Cureus in 2023, low Vitamin D can affect mood, weaken immunity, and reduce bone strength. Adding Vitamin D-rich foods to your daily diet helps maintain better energy levels, supports mental well-being, and keeps your bones and muscles functioning smoothly during colder months.

Mushroom Masala Toast(Freepik)
Research published by Microorganisms in 2023 shows that a diet that includes natural Vitamin D sources, like enriched dairy products, mushrooms, eggs, and certain seeds, helps your body fight infections more effectively and stabilises your overall mood. Vitamin D also plays a major role in calcium absorption, making it essential for bone strength and long-term health.

The best part is that adding Vitamin D to your meals does not require complicated cooking. Simple recipes from breakfast to dinner can easily provide these essential nutrients. Here are 3 amazing recipes for you to start with.

3 Vitamin D Rich Recipes From Breakfast To Lunch For You To Start With

Breakfast- Mushroom Masala Toast

This mushroom masala toast is a quick breakfast that gives natural Vitamin D from mushrooms. It supports mood, immunity, and steady energy, making it a great start to winter mornings.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 green chilli
  • 1 tbsp butter or oil
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • Bread as per your requirement

Instructions

  1. Take a non-stick pan and heat butter or oil.
  2. Then add onions and saute for a minute.
  3. Then add mushrooms and cook until soft.
  4. Add salt, turmeric powder, and black pepper.
  5. Once all are cooked, keep them aside, and in the same pan, toast the bread.
  6. Toast them on both sides, and then spread the mushroom masala on top of the toast.
  7. Once done, serve it warm and enjoy.

Lunch- Enriched Curd Rice Bowl

This delicious and enriched curd rice bowl is a simple, calming lunch with Vitamin D from curd. It supports digestive immunity and keeps your energy stable throughout winter.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked rice
  • ¾ cup of enriched curd (check label for Vitamin D)
  • 1 tbsp chopped cucumber
  • 1 tbsp grated carrot
  • ½ tsp mustard seeds
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 4-5 curry leaves
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Take a bowl and add rice, curd, cucumber, and carrot to the bowl.
  2. Mix them gently and then add salt.
  3. In a small pan, heat oil
  4. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves, and let them crackle.
  5. Once done, pour this tempering over the curd rice.
  6. Mix again and let it rest at room temperature before serving.

Dinner- Omelette/Mushroom Spinach Wrap

People who love eggs can make a spinach omelette wrap, and vegetarians can replace the omelette with mushrooms. This wrap is a very nutritious and light option for dinner.

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs/ 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup chopped spinach
  • 1 small chopped tomato
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1 whole wheat tori or tortilla

Instructions

Omelette Spinach Wrap

  1. Beat the eggs and add salt and pepper.
  2. Then add chopped spinach and tomatoes.
  3. Take a non-stick pan and heat oil. Once done, pour in the mixture. Cook both sides until it is firm.
  4. Place the omelette on a roti or tortilla, roll it tightly and serve it warm.

Mushroom Spinach Wrap

  1. Take a non-stick pan and heat some oil.
  2. Add mushrooms and cook until they are soft, then add chopped spinach and tomatoes.
  3. After this, add salt and pepper.
  4. Take the roti or tortilla and place the prepared filling in the centre.
  5. You can add sauce if you wish, or simply roll the wrap tightly and enjoy.

