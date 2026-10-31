Conception gummies to herbal supplements: IVF specialist explains what helps fertility and what is just expensive hype

If your social media feed has recently morphed into an endless parade of aesthetic bottles promising to boost fertility, you aren't alone. From 'conception gummies' for women to mystery herbal blends for men, fertility supplements are having a moment. Before you add them to your routine, let's hit pause. Also read | Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements

Are these colourful capsules actual reproductive gold, or are they just expensive hype? To sort science from clever marketing, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist, chief IVF specialist and director at Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, Chandigarh. Here is the real tea on fertility supplements, straight from the expert.

1. Supplements aren't a magic quick fix When you are trying to conceive, it is completely natural to want answers fast. But throwing pills at a potential issue won't shortcut the process. "Fertility supplements have gained popularity as people increasingly look for ways to improve their reproductive health," Dr Sircar said, adding, "However, while certain supplements can be beneficial in specific situations, they should not be viewed as a quick fix for fertility concerns."

The rise of wellness trends often pushes quick solutions over root causes. As Dr Sircar noted, "Not every product has the requisite scientific evidence to prove it works, and taking several supplements without any professional advice may well be completely unnecessary." Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones

2. Lifestyle comes first Before obsessing over micronutrient formulas, look at your daily habits. Processed foods, poor hydration, irregular sleep, chronic stress, and a sedentary lifestyle take a toll on reproductive wellness. "A healthy diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle are the bedrock of reproductive health," Dr Sircar shared.

The doctor highlighted many essential nutrients can easily come from a balanced plate. The goal is to address real nutritional gaps, not load up on trendy formulas: “All of these are often overlooked in favour of supplements when, in fact, lifestyle changes may well be an important element in the improvement of fertility.”