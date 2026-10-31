Conception gummies to herbal supplements: IVF specialist explains what helps fertility and what is just expensive hype
IVF specialist says supplements should address specific gaps, not shortcut conception – healthy diet, sleep, exercise, and stress control support fertility.
If your social media feed has recently morphed into an endless parade of aesthetic bottles promising to boost fertility, you aren't alone. From 'conception gummies' for women to mystery herbal blends for men, fertility supplements are having a moment. Before you add them to your routine, let's hit pause. Also read | Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements
Are these colourful capsules actual reproductive gold, or are they just expensive hype? To sort science from clever marketing, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist, chief IVF specialist and director at Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, Chandigarh. Here is the real tea on fertility supplements, straight from the expert.
1. Supplements aren't a magic quick fix
When you are trying to conceive, it is completely natural to want answers fast. But throwing pills at a potential issue won't shortcut the process. "Fertility supplements have gained popularity as people increasingly look for ways to improve their reproductive health," Dr Sircar said, adding, "However, while certain supplements can be beneficial in specific situations, they should not be viewed as a quick fix for fertility concerns."
The rise of wellness trends often pushes quick solutions over root causes. As Dr Sircar noted, "Not every product has the requisite scientific evidence to prove it works, and taking several supplements without any professional advice may well be completely unnecessary." Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones
2. Lifestyle comes first
Before obsessing over micronutrient formulas, look at your daily habits. Processed foods, poor hydration, irregular sleep, chronic stress, and a sedentary lifestyle take a toll on reproductive wellness. "A healthy diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle are the bedrock of reproductive health," Dr Sircar shared.
The doctor highlighted many essential nutrients can easily come from a balanced plate. The goal is to address real nutritional gaps, not load up on trendy formulas: “All of these are often overlooked in favour of supplements when, in fact, lifestyle changes may well be an important element in the improvement of fertility.”
3. They are 'supplements' and not 'substitutes'
Does this mean every bottle on shelves is useless? Absolutely not. But language matters. "There's a reason they are called supplements, not substitutes. Because they supplement a healthy diet and lifestyle rather than substituting it," Dr Sircar shared.
Some nutrients — like folic acid — are recommended as gold-standard prior to conception. Other targeted additions might be completely appropriate depending on your individual medical history, baseline nutritional status, and specific fertility needs, Dr Sircar highlighted.
4. Get a real assessment, not a cart full of gummies
If conception is taking longer than anticipated, skipping self-diagnosis is your best move. "If you're taking longer than you should to conceive, then having a fertility assessment is far more useful than you just going around trying all sorts of supplements on your own," advised Dr Sircar.
Instead of chasing flashy marketing claims, focus on evidence-based care tailored directly to your body. Before ordering your next round of prenatal vitamins, consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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