Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones

Many health drinks on the market promise stronger bones, often targeting women over 30. Osteoporosis is a major risk women face in middle age. With health advice frequently highlighting the importance of calcium and vitamin D, adding a daily scoop to your glass of milk may seem like a sensible precaution. But before buying one, it is crucial to understand whether it fills a nutritional gap in your diet and what it can actually do for your bone health.

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We asked an orthopaedic expert what women should keep in mind when choosing health drinks and, most importantly, whether they need them at all. Dr Ramkinkar Jha, director of robotic joint replacement and orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, weighed in on what it takes to build and maintain stronger bones.

The expert did not give fortified drinks an unconditional go-ahead, especially as a replacement for healthy habits or medical care. He said, “Fortified drinks can fill a gap in your diet, but they are no substitute for good food, regular exercise or proper medical care. As an orthopaedic doctor, I’d say it depends on what your body needs and what’s really in the product. A health drink can help your bones, especially if it fills a gap in your diet. It can’t replace a balanced diet, regular exercise, or proper medical care.”

Which nutrients should you prioritise for your bone health? The nutrients your bones need are closely linked to their structure. Bones are living tissue that constantly breaks down and rebuilds throughout life, requiring adequate nutrition to maintain strength.

The doctor highlighted three nutrients: "Calcium gives them most of their mineral strength, and vitamin D helps the body absorb that calcium. Protein matters just as much, because it supports the collagen framework inside bone and keeps up the muscles that protect the skeleton.”

When any of these nutrients are missing, the expert flagged high risks of bone damage, especially women around menopause who may develop osteoporosis. During menopause, oestrogen drops, which ‘speeds up’ bone loss.

Are health drinks worth it? There's no right or wrong answer for this. You will have to exercise your judgement when buying health drinks instead of blindly relying on packaging claims, as their nutritional content varies. Some may contain useful amounts of calcium, vitamin D, and protein; others may have very few nutrients and instead have more added sugar.

The expert again reiterated the importance of checking the nutrition label, serving size, and, most importantly, the other calcium-rich foods you eat, as it is always better to get these nutrients from whole foods.

How to check the nutrition label of health drinks? Any time you are buying a health drink, check for these:

• how much calcium and vitamin D one serving gives

• how much protein it has

• how much sugar has been added

• whether it is mostly topping up nutrients you already get from food

A fortified drink can help a woman who finds it hard to get enough through her meals. But it isn’t a treatment for osteoporosis, and it doesn’t replace prescribed medicine. And no single drink can make up for a poor diet or a life with very little movement.