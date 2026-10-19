Osteoporosis is not exclusive to older adults: Children too can get osteoporosis, often triggered by chronic illness, malnutrition and medication

Osteoporosis is often considered a condition that only affects older adults; however, children can also develop weak bones. Also Read | The psychology behind procrastination: Therapist explains why we delay important tasks even when we know they matter

Ahead of World Osteoporosis Day, which is observed on October 20 every year, Dr Manoj Padman told HT Lifestyle that paediatric osteoporosis is relatively uncommon and is usually associated with underlying critical medical conditions, chronic illnesses, nutritional deficiencies, limited mobility, or certain medications.

“Understanding the myths surrounding bone health can help parents recognise early warning signs and support healthy bone development,” he stated, as he debunked five myths surrounding the condition.

Myth 1: Osteoporosis only affects older adults Fact: Although osteoporosis is more common in older adults, Dr Padman pointed out that children can also develop the condition.

“It may occur due to inherited bone and connective tissue disorders (primary osteoporosis) or can be secondary to chronic illnesses, prolonged immobility, or prolonged use of certain medications, particularly corticosteroids (secondary osteoporosis),” he explained, adding that early identification of the underlying cause is important for appropriate management.

Myth 2: Every fracture in a child indicates weak bones Fact: Fractures are common during childhood because children are physically active and may fall while playing or participating in sports.

According to the physician, a single fracture following a significant fall usually does not indicate bone fragility, with up to 50 percent of children likely to develop a fracture at some point before they enter adulthood.

“However, repeated fractures or fractures occurring without significant trauma warrant prompt medical evaluation,” he stated.