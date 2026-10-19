The psychology behind procrastination: Therapist explains why we delay important tasks even when we know they matter

Procrastination is not always a sign of laziness or poor time management . From a psychological perspective, it is often a form of emotional avoidance. When a task feels overwhelming, uncertain, boring, or carries the possibility of failure, the brain may perceive it as a source of discomfort.

Work piling up, yet you keep putting it off until the next day? You are not alone. Let’s be honest, we have all been there. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smitha Kashi, a consultant art therapist and counsellor at Spandana Healthcare, explains the psychology behind procrastination and why we delay tasks even when we know they are important.

According to Kashi, delaying the task provides temporary relief from that discomfort, even though the person knows that postponing it will create more stress later. This immediate relief reinforces the habit, making procrastination more likely the next time a similar task arises.

Another important factor is the gap between knowing what needs to be done and being able to regulate our emotions well enough to do it. For instance, a person may delay an important presentation not because they do not care about it, but because they are anxious about being judged or not meeting their own expectations.

“Similarly, perfectionism can contribute to procrastination when individuals feel they must get everything right from the beginning. They may postpone starting because beginning the task also means confronting the possibility that their performance may not match their expectations,” said Kashi.

Procrastination can also be linked to how the brain values immediate rewards over future benefits. Activities such as scrolling through social media offer instant stimulation, whereas studying for an examination or completing a work assignment may provide rewards only much later. When a person is tired, stressed, or emotionally overwhelmed, choosing the immediate reward can become even more tempting.