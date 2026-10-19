The psychology behind procrastination: Therapist explains why we delay important tasks even when we know they matter
You know you have to get it done, yet you keep putting it off. The therapist explains why we procrastinate.
Work piling up, yet you keep putting it off until the next day? You are not alone. Let’s be honest, we have all been there. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smitha Kashi, a consultant art therapist and counsellor at Spandana Healthcare, explains the psychology behind procrastination and why we delay tasks even when we know they are important.
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Why do we procrastinate?
Procrastination is not always a sign of laziness or poor time management. From a psychological perspective, it is often a form of emotional avoidance. When a task feels overwhelming, uncertain, boring, or carries the possibility of failure, the brain may perceive it as a source of discomfort.
According to Kashi, delaying the task provides temporary relief from that discomfort, even though the person knows that postponing it will create more stress later. This immediate relief reinforces the habit, making procrastination more likely the next time a similar task arises.
Another important factor is the gap between knowing what needs to be done and being able to regulate our emotions well enough to do it. For instance, a person may delay an important presentation not because they do not care about it, but because they are anxious about being judged or not meeting their own expectations.
“Similarly, perfectionism can contribute to procrastination when individuals feel they must get everything right from the beginning. They may postpone starting because beginning the task also means confronting the possibility that their performance may not match their expectations,” said Kashi.
Procrastination can also be linked to how the brain values immediate rewards over future benefits. Activities such as scrolling through social media offer instant stimulation, whereas studying for an examination or completing a work assignment may provide rewards only much later. When a person is tired, stressed, or emotionally overwhelmed, choosing the immediate reward can become even more tempting.
How to prevent procrastination?
The way out is not necessarily to put more pressure on oneself. It is often more effective to identify what makes the task uncomfortable and reduce the barrier to starting.
Breaking a large task into smaller steps, committing to just five minutes of work, and allowing oneself to make an imperfect beginning can help. If procrastination is persistent and significantly affects daily functioning, it may also be worth exploring underlying difficulties such as anxiety, depression, or attention-related problems with a mental health professional.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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