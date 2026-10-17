Why does rest make us feel guilty? Clinical psychologist breaks down the psychology of productivity pressure

According to Dr Bharathan, rest can trigger guilt when a person begins to associate their self-worth with productivity rather than their overall well-being. If someone has grown up hearing that being busy is a sign of success, or that taking a break is equivalent to being lazy, they may internalise the belief that they must constantly be doing something useful to deserve rest. Over time, even when the body is tired, the mind continues to evaluate whether enough has been accomplished.

In a world where constant productivity is celebrated, taking time to rest can sometimes leave us feeling guilty. With corporate leaders like Narayana Murthy advocating a 70 to 72-hour workweek, the pressure to keep working can make it difficult to switch off, even when we need a break. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anitha Bharathan, clinical psychologist at Cadabams Hospitals, explains why our brains struggle to switch off and why we may feel guilty about resting.

Psychological factors “Another psychological factor is the discomfort of having unstructured time,” highlighted Dr Bharathan. When we are constantly occupied, we have fewer opportunities to confront worries, unresolved emotions or feelings of inadequacy. Rest removes these distractions, allowing those thoughts to surface. Some people respond by filling the silence with tasks because staying busy feels more comfortable than sitting with their thoughts.

Dr Bharathan also highlighted that guilt around resting can also be linked to perfectionism and anxiety. People who set excessively high standards for themselves may struggle to accept that their work is never completely finished. They may feel that taking a break means falling behind, disappointing others or losing control. In such cases, resting becomes associated with a perceived threat rather than an opportunity to recover.

“It is important to recognise that rest is not something we need to earn after exhausting ourselves. It is a basic requirement for psychological and physical functioning,” said Dr Bharathan. Adequate rest supports emotional regulation, attention, memory and decision-making. When people repeatedly ignore their need for recovery, they may become more irritable, mentally fatigued and less effective, even if they appear productive.