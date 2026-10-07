Best budget student laptops under ₹35,000 for everyday use: 6 picks for study, classes and basic productivity

Affordable laptops for students handling classes, assignments, browsing and everyday tasks. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Budget student laptops under ₹35,000 can be useful for everyday academic tasks such as attending online classes, preparing assignments, browsing the web and working on documents and presentations. At this price, buyers can find compact laptops with practical displays, capable processors and sufficient storage for routine use. Some models also offer features such as SSD storage, Full HD screens, Windows 11 and multiple connectivity options. However, performance can vary depending on the processor, RAM and storage configuration. Students should consider their typical workload before choosing a laptop. For basic study needs, a reliable processor, at least 8GB RAM, adequate storage, comfortable keyboard and good battery backup can make everyday use easier. A lightweight design can also be useful for students who carry their laptop between home, college and libraries.

The Primebook 2 Max is a laptop designed for everyday study, browsing, entertainment and productivity. It features a large Full HD IPS display and an integrated keyboard for regular use. The device runs on a MediaTek processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. Its portable design is suitable for students and home users. A rechargeable battery supports extended usage, while the operating system provides access to everyday applications and online services.

Specifications Laptop form factor Portable laptop design Built-in display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB RAM Internal storage 128GB UFS storage Reasons to buy Large Full HD display Extended battery life Reason to avoid Android-based operating system Limited storage capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its display, battery life, performance and suitability for everyday student tasks. Why choose this product? A practical student laptop with 8GB RAM, Full HD display and extended battery life.

2. Primebook 2 Pro (2026) | 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS Storage | 14.1-Inch FHD IPS Display | 14 Hours Battery | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) | Backlit Keyboard | in-Built AI (Gray) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Primebook 2 Pro is a compact laptop designed for everyday study, browsing, entertainment and productivity. It features a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display and an integrated backlit keyboard for comfortable use. The device is powered by a MediaTek processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. Its portable design suits students and home users, while the rechargeable battery supports extended usage. The operating system supports everyday applications and online tasks.

Specifications Laptop form factor Portable laptop design Built-in display 14.1-inch Full HD IPS Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB RAM Internal storage 128GB UFS storage Reasons to buy Compact Full HD display Extended battery life Reason to avoid Android-based operating system Limited storage capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its battery life, display, portability and performance for everyday student tasks. Why choose this product? A compact student laptop with 8GB RAM, Full HD display and extended battery life.

The ASUS Chromebook CM1405 is a compact laptop designed for everyday study, browsing, streaming and productivity. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and runs on Chrome OS. The laptop is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD storage. Its thin and light design makes it convenient for students, home users and regular mobile computing tasks.

Specifications Laptop form factor Thin and light laptop Built-in display 14-inch Full HD display Processor MediaTek Kompanio 540 RAM 4GB RAM Internal storage 64GB SSD storage Reasons to buy Lightweight portable design Full HD display Reason to avoid Limited 4GB RAM Limited 64GB storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its portability, display quality, performance and suitability for everyday tasks. Why choose this product? A lightweight Chromebook with Full HD display, Chrome OS and a compact design for everyday use.

The ASUS Chromebook CM1505 is a laptop designed for everyday study, browsing, streaming and productivity. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and runs on Chrome OS. The laptop is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD storage. Its thin and light design makes it suitable for students, home users and regular computing tasks, while its larger display provides ample viewing space.

Specifications Laptop form factor Thin and light laptop Built-in display 15.6-inch Full HD display Processor MediaTek Kompanio 540 RAM 4GB RAM Internal storage 64GB SSD storage Reasons to buy Large Full HD display Lightweight portable design Reason to avoid Limited 4GB RAM Limited 64GB storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its display, portability, performance and suitability for everyday student tasks. Why choose this product? A larger-screen Chromebook offering Full HD visuals, compact portability and Chrome OS for everyday computing.

The ASUS CX14 Chromebook is a compact laptop designed for everyday study, browsing, streaming and basic productivity. It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and runs on Chrome OS for regular computing tasks. The laptop uses an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB memory and 64GB eMMC storage. Its compact design suits students and home users, while HDMI connectivity provides an option for connecting to compatible external displays when required.

Specifications Laptop form factor Compact Chromebook laptop Built-in display 14-inch Full HD IPS Processor Intel Celeron N4500 processor RAM 4GB memory Internal storage 64GB eMMC storage Reasons to buy Full HD IPS display Compact everyday design Reason to avoid Limited 4GB memory Limited eMMC storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact design, display, portability and suitability for basic everyday tasks. Why choose this product? A compact Chromebook with Full HD IPS display, Chrome OS and essential connectivity for everyday student use.

The Acer Aspire 3 is a laptop designed for everyday study, work, browsing and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD storage. Its integrated AMD Radeon graphics support everyday visual tasks, while Wi-Fi 6 provides wireless connectivity for compatible networks at home, college or work.

Specifications Laptop form factor Standard laptop design Built-in display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5400U RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM Internal storage 256GB NVMe SSD Reasons to buy 8GB RAM capacity Fast NVMe SSD Reason to avoid Heavier 1.78kg design Basic Ryzen 3 processor

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its performance, display, storage capacity and suitability for everyday study and work. Why choose this product? A Windows laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Full HD IPS display for everyday tasks. What is the cheapest laptop for students? Chromebooks and entry-level laptops are often the cheapest options for students, offering enough performance for browsing, assignments, online classes and basic productivity. Can I get a free laptop as a student? Some government schemes, colleges and educational institutions provide free or subsidised laptops to eligible students. Check current eligibility criteria and application requirements. Which laptop is good for a student? A good student laptop should offer 8GB RAM, sufficient storage, reliable battery life, comfortable keyboard and a suitable display for everyday academic tasks. Factors to keep in mind while choosing budget student laptops under ₹ 35,000 for everyday use: 1. Processor: Choose a processor that can handle browsing, assignments, presentations and online classes smoothly. 2. RAM: Look for at least 8GB RAM for comfortable multitasking across everyday applications. 3. Storage: An SSD offers faster boot times and file access. Check storage capacity before buying. 4. Display: A Full HD display can make reading, research and video lessons more comfortable. 5. Battery life: Choose a laptop that can support several hours of classes and study between charges. 6. Operating system: Compare Windows and Chrome OS based on software compatibility and study requirements. 7. Portability: Consider weight and size if you carry your laptop to college or libraries. 8. Keyboard: A comfortable keyboard helps with assignments, notes and extended typing sessions. 9. Connectivity: Check Wi-Fi, USB ports, Bluetooth and HDMI support for everyday use. 10. Budget: Compare specifications, warranty and essential features to find a suitable laptop under ₹35,000. 3 best features of budget student laptops under ₹ 35,000 for everyday use:

Product Operating system Built-in keyboard Rechargeable battery Primebook 2 Max Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) Backlit keyboard Yes Primebook 2 Pro Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) Backlit keyboard Yes ASUS Chromebook CM1505 Chrome OS Built-in keyboard Yes Acer Aspire 3 A325-42 Windows 11 Home Built-in keyboard Yes ASUS CX14 Chromebook Chrome OS Built-in keyboard Yes ASUS Chromebook CM1405 Chrome OS Built-in keyboard Yes

FAQs about budget student laptops Which laptop is best for students under ₹35,000? The right choice depends on your study needs, but prioritise 8GB RAM, SSD storage, good battery life and a comfortable display. Is 4GB RAM enough for students? 4GB RAM can handle basic browsing, documents and online classes, but 8GB RAM is preferable for smoother multitasking. Are Chromebooks suitable for students? Yes. Chromebooks work well for web-based learning, documents, online classes and browsing, particularly when you primarily use cloud-based applications. Is an SSD important in a student laptop? Yes. SSD storage generally provides faster boot times and quicker file access compared with traditional hard drives. How much storage does a student need? At least 128GB is suitable for basic use, while 256GB provides more room for documents, applications, media and study materials.