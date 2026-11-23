The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will kick off its campaign preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections with a mega rally in Moga on November 26, coinciding with the party's 14th foundation day. National convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will share the stage with all 71 candidates announced by the party so far. The party plans to showcase its governance record and future agenda, while using the event to mobilise workers in 117 constituencies. (@BhagwantMann on X) more

The rally is being positioned as a major show of organisational strength ahead of the assembly elections, with party supporters and workers expected to gather from all 117 constituencies. Constituency in-charges will also participate in the event.

Moga has been selected for its strategic location in the Malwa region and its connectivity with districts such as Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Barnala. The city also provides access towards the Doaba region through Jalandhar, making it a politically significant location for a statewide mobilisation.

Punjab has 117 assembly constituencies, of which 69 fall in Malwa, 23 in Doaba and 25 in Majha. AAP has announced candidates for 71 seats, including all four constituencies in Moga district. The party won 92 seats in the 2022 assembly elections and formed the government under Mann's leadership.

Government record in focus The party plans to highlight the Punjab government's work over nearly five years, including its initiatives on free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, free treatment cover of up to ₹10 lakh, government schools and employment. The leadership is also expected to present its vision for the state's development over the next five years.

The presence of Kejriwal and Mann at the same event is expected to underline the coordination between the party's national leadership and its Punjab government. Their addresses are likely to focus on governance, the state's future and issues concerning farmers, youth, women, education and healthcare.

Building election momentum The gathering will also provide an opportunity for the party to bring its announced candidates, constituency in-charges and workers together ahead of the polls. AAP intends to use the platform to communicate its government's performance and prepare its organisation for the next electoral contest.

With candidates announced for around 61% of Punjab's assembly seats, the Moga event will also showcase the party's progress on candidate selection and election preparations.

The rally is expected to serve two purposes: presenting the Mann government's performance to voters and outlining the party's priorities for the next five years. Its reach across Malwa, Doaba and Majha will be closely watched as Punjab's political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 assembly elections.