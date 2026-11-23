Rajendra Anantrai Shukla, the Gujarati poet and ghazal writer, died in Ahmedabad early on Sunday. He was 84. He had been under treatment for a heart-related condition for the past few days. His funeral procession left his residence for the Thaltej crematorium in the evening.

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Born on October 12, 1942, in Bantva village of Junagadh district, Shukla grew up in the shadow of the Girnar hills and amid the devotional poetry of Narsinh Mehta, best known for Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye. Both left an imprint on his writing. He came to be known as Girnari Kavi for his association with the Girnar mountain range, and as Rushi Kavi for the spiritual depth of his poetry.

After completing his MA in Sanskrit and Prakrit from L.D. Arts College and Gujarat University, he taught at various colleges until 1982. He then took voluntary retirement so that he and his wife could educate their children at home as an experiment and so that he could give more time to writing.

His major collections include Komal Rishabh (1970), the long poem Swavachak Ni Shodh (1972) and Antar Gandhar (1981). The five-volume Ghazal Sanhita (2005), which gathered nearly three decades of his ghazals, is widely regarded as his most substantial work. It earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2007. He also received the Ranjitram Suvarna Chandrak, the Narsinh Mehta Award and the Uma-Snehrashmi Paritoshik, among other literary honours.

Shukla’s ghazals rarely announce themselves loudly One of them begins with the image of plants growing in a disorderly manner — some call them a saffron bed, others a thorny hedge — and ends with the speaker saying that he and his companions have simply grown where they stood, half in sunlight and half in shade.

The lines “Tu jo zakkad hoi to amthu paan uparthi dad, tu jo vijli hoi to aavi aakheaakhun pad” (If you are dew, then drop the leaves lightly; if you are lightning, then hit us with full force) capture the mixture of vulnerability and openness that runs through much of his work.

In another poem, he writes, “Jo haath kartal ne chitt chaanak; / Taleti sameepe hajo kyaank thaanak” (If the hands keep the rhythm of cymbals and the mind stays alert, may there be a place to dwell near the foothills of Girnar).

Ghazal tone remains close to ordinary speech Ghazal tone remains close to ordinary speech even when the subject turns inward. A later ghazal opens with the speaker offering to speak only if the attempt succeeds and if the words can hold what needs to be said. The lines, “Hu kadi uncha sware bolu nahi, / Ekdam najik aave to kahu!” (I never speak in a loud voice; if someone comes very close, then I will say it), are characteristic of his restrained expression.

Another poem uses the refrain “Chet Machhendar” (Be alert, Macchindar), an expression associated with the Nath tradition. It moves through images of a boatless sea, peaks rising ahead of empty peaks, and the sun and moon themselves setting. The poem reflects the spiritual and philosophical concerns that recur in his writing, where images of nature lead to questions of consciousness and the self.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a message on X, called the news of the passing of Rajendra Shukla “deeply saddening.”

He wrote that through spiritual depth, heartfelt sweetness and an exquisite literary style, Shukla “brought a unique richness to Gujarati poetry and ghazals.

“The influence of his sensitive pen and mastery of language will forever live on in Gujarati literature and in the hearts of his admirers,” he further wrote.

Former MP and Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil also expressed sorrow, writing that it was “sad to hear that the renowned Gujarati poet, ghazal writer and critic Rajendrabhai Anantrai Shukla has passed away at the age of 84.” He recalled meeting and speaking with him on several occasions, listed the awards he had received, and said: “His passing is a great loss to the literary world. I too have lost a dear friend.”

Shukla is survived by his wife, the poet Nayana Jani, and their children.