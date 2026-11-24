Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.
November Full Moon 2026: What time is it? And the best places to witness the first of the three consecutive supermoons
The November Full Moon offers an opportunity to explore some of India's most scenic destinations, according to an expert.
The November Full Moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, will light up the night sky on November 24, 2026. This month's lunar event is particularly special because it marks the beginning of three consecutive supermoons this year end, giving skywatchers another reason to look up over the coming months.
Speaking with HT, Aman Naagar, Managing Director of Avis India shares that the November Full Moon offers an opportunity to explore some of India's most scenic destinations. From the Taj Mahal in Agra to the ghats of Varanasi, several places offer memorable settings to watch the Moon rise.
Also Read The next full moon will be the first of three consecutive Supermoons. Here's what spiritual seekers should know
November Full Moon 2026 date and time in India
According to Drik Panchang, Kartik Purnima, also known as Dev Deepawali, falls on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The Purnima Tithi begins at 11:42 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24.
The peak time Full Moon phase also occurs at approximately 8:23 PM IST on November 24. However, you do not need to wait until this time to enjoy the sight.
Also Read Dev Deepawali, observed on Kartik Purnima, falls on November 24: A Vedic astrologer explains its significance
Why is the November Full Moon special?
The November Full Moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon, according to Old Farmer's Alamanac. It also marks the first of three consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.
A supermoon occurs when a Full Moon coincides with the Moon's closer approach to Earth in its orbit. This can make the lunar disc appear slightly larger and brighter than an average Full Moon. However, the sequence will continue with the December 24, 2026, Cold Moon and the January 22, 2027, Wolf Moon.
Also Read The Old Farmer's Almanac says November's Beaver Supermoon is the first of three consecutive Supermoons. Here's what astrology says
Best places to watch the November Full Moon in India
If you want to turn this celestial event into a memorable travel experience, this day may be a favourable day for you. Aman Naagar of Avis India shares these are the best places to witness the November Supermoon occuring on November 24, 2026.
Agra: The Taj Mahal offers a beautiful setting for a moonlit evening. Its white marble architecture creates a striking visual against the night sky.
Varanasi: The ghats along the Ganga offer a spiritual atmosphere. You can experience the evening rituals and watch the Moon illuminate the river.
Jaipur: The Pink City's historic architecture, forts and palaces offer a memorable backdrop for a Full Moon evening.
Udaipur: Known for its lakes and royal heritage, Udaipur offers opportunities to enjoy the Moon's reflection across the water.
Shimla: If you prefer mountain views, Shimla's scenic landscapes and elevated viewpoints offer another setting to enjoy the November Full Moon, weather permitting.
Also Read November's Beaver Moon 2026 coincides with Kartik Purnima: What does it mean spiritually?
Spiritual significance of the November Full Moon
Spiritually, the November Full Moon also holds Indian traditions. It coincides with Kartik Purnima, a sacred day associated with prayers, charity, holy dips and the lighting of lamps.
Many devotees consider Kartik Purnima an auspicious time for spiritual reflection, gratitude and acts of kindness. Devoteesa are often seen to visit temples like Varanasi to take holy dips in rivers and light diyas as part of their observances.
Disclaimer: Moonrise timings vary by location. Check local astronomical timings and weather conditions before planning your visit.