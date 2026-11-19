The November night sky is preparing for a special lunar event just before Thanksgiving. The Beaver Moon, arriving on November 24, 2026, will also be a Supermoon and the first in a series of three consecutive Supermoons. Read what astrology says about the first of the three consecutive supermoons. (Canva)

But beyond astronomy, this Full Moon offers an interesting astrological theme. The Moon will fall in Gemini sign while the Sun moves through Sagittarius, bringing attention to communication, relationships, personal beliefs and the choices you make.

If you follow astrology, this lunar phase could offer an opportunity to pause, reconsider your priorities and look at situations from a different perspective.

Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

Beaver Supermoon in November 2026: Date and time in US According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the November Full Moon will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, November 24, at 9:53 AM EST.

Here are the US timings:

Eastern Time: 9:53 AM EST

Central Time: 8:53 AM CST

Pacific Time: 6:53 AM PST Also Read The Old Farmer's Almanac says the November New Moon is different from other New Moons of 2026. Here's what to know

What western astrology says about the Beaver Supermoon? Astrologers believe the Full Moon represents culmination, awareness and emotional reflection. This November, the Gemini-Sagittarius axis adds another layer to the interpretation.

The twin sign, Gemini associates to communication, curiosity and everyday conversations, while Sagittarius represents bigger ideas, personal beliefs and long-term goals. You may use this period to consider whether your daily decisions match what you truly want from life.

5 things to focus on during the November Full Moon If you follow lunar astrology, consider these five reflection points during the Beaver Supermoon:

1. Revisit important conversations: Think about discussions you have postponed and whether you need to express yourself more clearly.

2. Review your relationships: Pay attention to connections that need more understanding, honesty or time.

3. Question old assumptions: Give yourself room to consider different opinions instead of holding on to familiar beliefs.

4. Balance short-term and long-term goals: Check whether your everyday habits support your bigger plans.

5. Make space for emotional rest: Avoid filling every moment with work and responsibilities. Give yourself time to reflect.

Why the November Full Moon is called the Beaver Moon? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name comes from beavers preparing their lodges and food supplies before winter. November also marked the season when trappers traditionally sought beaver pelts for their thick winter coats.

The Moon also carries names such as Frost Moon and Freezing Moon, reflecting the colder season across parts of North America.

November's Beaver Moon is the first of three Supermoons The Full Moon occuring on November 24 will begin a sequence of three consecutive Supermoons followed by the December Cold Moon and January's Wolf Moon, according to Space.com.

For skywatchers, this means three opportunities to enjoy unusually close Full Moons over consecutive months. For astrology followers, each lunar phase can also offer a fresh opportunity to reflect on personal goals and changing priorities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers discretion is advised.