November 2026 brings several important astrological events, including Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio, a Scorpio New Moon, a Gemini Full Moon and major planetary movements. With Mercury and Venus ending their retrograde periods and Mars meeting Jupiter in Leo, the month highlights themes of communication, relationships, ambition and personal growth. November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US. (Pexels)

Astrologer Cameron Allen mentions this period on Astrology.com, describing it as a transition before the next major chapter. Here are the important astrology transits, their dates and what they traditionally mean in Western astrology.

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Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio on November 4: Mercury meets the Sun in Scorpio on November 4, creating an event known as Mercury Cazimi. In astrology, Cazimi describes a planet positioned in the heart of the Sun. Astrologers associate this alignment with mental clarity, important conversations and fresh insights.

Scorpio New Moon on November 9: The New Moon in Scorpio takes place on November 9 in Eastern Time and November 8 in Pacific Time. Scorpio represents transformation, emotional depth, shared finances and personal boundaries in Western astrology.

This lunar event offers an opportunity to set new intentions, reconsider old habits and focus on personal goals.

Mercury and Venus turn direct on November 13: November 13 brings an important shift as Mercury in Scorpio and Venus in Libra turn direct. Mercury governs communication and decision-making, while Venus represents love, relationships and personal values.

Astrologers traditionally associate these changes with greater clarity around conversations, relationship expectations and financial priorities.

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Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo around November 15-16: Mars and Jupiter meet in Leo alongside the South Node around November 15-16, depending on the time zone. This is one of the month's major planetary alignments.

Mars represents action and motivation, while Jupiter is associated with growth and expansion. Their conjunction could highlight ambition, leadership and confidence.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22: The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, beginning a new zodiac season. Sagittarius represents travel, higher education, exploration and personal freedom. You may feel drawn to learn new skills, explore different opportunities or reconsider your plans for the coming year.

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Gemini Full Moon on November 24: The Full Moon in Gemini occurs on November 24 and forms a conjunction with Uranus. Gemini rules communication and learning, while Uranus represents sudden developments and change.

This combination highlights unexpected conversations, changing plans and new perspectives. It may encourage you to question old assumptions and remain flexible.

Mars enters Virgo on November 25: Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, shifting the astrological focus towards productivity, organisation and practical action. You can use this period to review your work routine, organise unfinished tasks and prepare for December.

November ends with Venus forming a supportive sextile with Jupiter on November 28, bringing the month's astrological focus back to relationships, creativity and social connections.