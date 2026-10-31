November 2026 could encourage you to take a closer look at your finances, spending habits and holiday shopping plans. As the festive season approaches in the US, astrology points to a month of reviewing financial priorities, avoiding unnecessary purchases and making more thoughtful money decisions. November Monthly Horoscope 2026: 4 zodiac signs that should rethink their spending habits (Freepik)

US-based astrologer Theresa Reed writes to the Old Farmer's Almanac, that the Scorpio New Moon offers an opportunity to update your budget. Mercury and Venus also turn direct on November 13, bringing attention to financial matters and personal values.

While every zodiac sign may benefit from reviewing its expenses, four signs could find this theme especially relevant. Here is what November's planetary movements suggest for these signs.

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Taurus : Watch out for unexpected expenses November asks you to pay closer attention to your spending. The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 could bring financial matters into focus, including an unexpected expense or a temporary change in income. You may need to rethink your holiday shopping plans or postpone a purchase.

Instead of spending to make yourself feel better, review your monthly expenses and keep some money aside for emergencies. A little planning could help you avoid unnecessary financial pressure.

Libra: Review your budget before holiday shopping Financial decisions may require extra attention during the first half of November. Venus, your ruling planet, remains retrograde until November 13. Astrologers traditionally associate this period with reviewing spending habits, personal values and financial priorities.

You may also find yourself reconsidering an earlier purchase or looking for ways to manage rising expenses. The New Moon in Scorpio on November 9 could offer a useful moment to explore new income possibilities. Make a realistic shopping list before the holiday sales begin.

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Scorpio: Identify spending leaks November encourages you to take control of your finances. The New Moon in your sign on November 9 offers an opportunity to set fresh financial goals and rethink your budget.

The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 could bring shared finances, subscriptions, bills or outstanding payments into focus. With the Sun entering Sagittarius on November 22, money and personal resources also become important themes in your horoscope.

Check where your money goes before making new commitments. Small changes in everyday spending could help you prepare for the holiday season.

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Aquarius: Think twice before major financial moves Aquarius, Mars enters Virgo on November 25, shifting the astrological focus towards shared resources, financial responsibilities and long-term planning in your horoscope.

You may feel motivated to reorganise your investments, review debts or make bigger financial decisions. However, avoid rushing into commitments without checking the details. Take time to understand the costs and risks before making a move.

What November's astrology means for your financial habits November's planetary movements offer a reminder to balance spending with planning. Mercury and Venus turn direct on November 13, while the Scorpio New Moon and Gemini Full Moon highlight financial priorities at different points of the month.

You may use this month's themes as a prompt to review your budget, set realistic shopping limits and make informed decisions.