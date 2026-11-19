MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, ending long-standing speculation about his playing future. With that, he drew the curtain on an IPL career spanning 18 years that began in the league’s first season in 2008. He leaves with five titles as CSK captain and 5,439 runs, and as the only captain in the league’s history with more than 100 wins. No captain has led a side to more finals. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, will return in 2027 as CSK’s mentor. For years, the stadium roared every time he walked out to bat, but those who shared the CSK dressing room with him, share the one anecdote that stands out from their time with him and reflects a lesser known side to him.

“For close to two decades of his IPL career, even in the most difficult situations, when the entire stadium was feeling the pressure, we would see Mahi bhai standing there, completely composed knowing he is already thinking two steps ahead. That is why, the one moment that will always stay with me is from a match against Kings XI Punjab at Dharamshala in IPL 2010. We needed this win to make the semifinals and the pressure was immense. I got 46 in that chase, and then I watched Mahi bhai from the dressing room as he went out to bat. He scored 54 off 29 balls and hit the winning six. But what I remember even more than that six is what he did right after. He punched his helmet. Anyone who knows Mahi bhai knows how rarely he shows emotion on the field. I had almost never seen him react like that. But, it came from a place where It was about him taking it upon him and getting CSK through when we needed it the most and it was just sheer passion . We went on to win our first IPL trophy that season. That moment tells you everything about him. Behind that calm and cool face is someone who is extremely passionate about CSK and winning.”

How do I even start calling you ‘Mahi Bhai’? Robin Uthappa shares cheeky anecdote “One anecdote that I remember that makes me chuckle when I still think of it is when I joined to play for CSK IN 2021, I was playing with MS in the same team again after over 10 years since we first played for India in 2008. And, everyone in the setup knows him as ‘Mahi bhai’. But for me, he was still Mahi, MS from out time together all those years back. Now it was tough for me to start calling him Mahi bhai. I went up to him and I said, everyone around me is calling you Mahi bhai. What should I call you, dude? Should I also call you Mahi bhai.? And he went, call me Mahi, MS or whatever you want to call me. That is just who is. Still the simple human being, the simple Mahi he has always been.” Robin Utthappa