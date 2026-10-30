Astrology Calendar for November 2026: Major astrology events to watch in the Western sky

November brings several important dates for astrology followers in the United States, including a Scorpio New Moon, the Beaver Supermoon and the end of Mercury and Venus retrograde periods. The month also marks the Sun's move into Sagittarius, bringing a shift in the themes associated with Western astrology. Read the major astrology events and dates, with times in Eastern Standard Time. (Pexels)

If you follow astrology, these dates can help you plan a month of reflection, review and fresh intentions. Here are the key November 2026 astrology events, with timings in Eastern Standard Time.

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November 2026 astrology calendar: Key dates and times According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's main Moon phases include the New Moon on November 9 and the Full Moon on November 24. Time and Date also lists these dates in its November lunar calendar.

November 9: New Moon in Scorpio at 2:02 a.m. EST.

November 13: Mercury turns direct in Scorpio at10:52 a.m. EST.

November 13: Venus turns direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. EST

November 17: First Quarter Moon at 6:47 a.m. EST

November 22: Sun enters Sagittarius at 2:24 a.m. EST

November 24: Full Beaver Supermoon in Gemini at 9:53 a.m. EST.

November 2: Mars enters Virgo at 6:37 p.m. EST. Scorpio New Moon on November 9, 2026: The New Moon arrives in Scorpio on November 9 at 2:02 a.m. EST. In astrology, Scorpio connects with emotional honesty, personal change, trust and deeper relationships.

You can use this date as a reminder to reflect on what you want to change. Consider setting intentions around emotional boundaries, shared finances or personal growth rather than expecting the Moon to guarantee specific outcomes.

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Mercury and Venus retrograde end in November: Mercury turns direct in Scorpio on November 13 at 10:52 a.m. EST, followed by Venus turning direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. EST.

Astrologers associate Mercury retrograde with communication delays, misunderstandings and reviewing plans. Venus retrograde often relates to reassessing relationships, values and money. Their direct stations may offer a useful symbolic moment to revisit unfinished conversations and reconsider earlier decisions.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22: The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22 at 2:24 a.m. EST. Sagittarius season traditionally highlights exploration, learning, freedom and new experiences in Western astrology.

You might use this period to explore a new subject, plan a trip or revisit a goal that inspires you. Keep your plans practical while making room for fresh ideas.

Beaver Supermoon peaks on November 24 The Full Beaver Moon reaches peak illumination on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

This Full Moon falls in Gemini in Western astrology. Gemini themes include communication, curiosity and learning. You can use the date to review conversations, organise your thoughts and focus on the information that matters most to you.

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Mars enters Virgo on November 25: Mars enters Virgo on November 25 at 6:37 p.m. EST. Astrologers associate Mars with action and drive, while Virgo relates to routines, details and practical tasks.

This combination offers a symbolic prompt to organise your schedule, break large goals into smaller steps and pay attention to unfinished work as November draws to a close.