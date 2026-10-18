Final Mercury retrograde of 2026 arrives this weekend: People blame it for bad decisions, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac challenges the feared transit

The final Mercury retrograde of 2026 begins on October 24 and continues until November 13. In astrology, this transit is often linked to communication problems, travel delays, technology glitches and decisions that people later regret. But does every mistake during this period really come down to Mercury retrograde? Read why people blame the retrogrades for bad times, as the final Mercury retrograde arrives this weekend. (Pinterest)

US-based astrologer Theresa Reed mentions in The Old Farmer’s Almanac and questions the transit’s feared reputation. She points out that human error can explain many everyday mishaps and suggests that people may give Mercury retrograde too much credit when things go wrong.

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When does Mercury retrograde begin and end in 2026? The final Mercury retrograde of the year begins on October 24 and ends on November 13, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In astronomy, retrograde motion is the apparent change in a planet’s direction as viewed from Earth. Mercury does not actually reverse its orbit and travel backward. Astrology assigns symbolic meanings to this apparent movement, but there is no proven scientific evidence behind it yet.

Why does Mercury retrograde get blamed for bad decisions? In astrology, Mercury represents communication, travel, technology and contracts. Astrologers traditionally associate its retrograde periods with delays, misunderstandings and the need to review plans.

This reputation has also spread through social media and popular culture. When you miss an email, face a travel delay or send a message you regret, it can feel easy to blame the planetary transit.

However, Theresa Reed encourages readers to consider another explanation. Sometimes, people make mistakes because they are distracted, rush through tasks or overlook important details. A difficult day does not automatically mean a planetary event caused it.

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How confirmation bias can shape what you notice The astrologer also mentions confirmation bias, a psychological tendency to notice information that supports an existing belief while overlooking evidence that challenges it.

For example, if you expect Mercury retrograde to disrupt your plans, you might remember every delayed appointment or confusing conversation during this period. You may pay less attention to the meetings that went well or the messages you handled without any trouble.

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Does Mercury retrograde really control your life? Mercury retrograde remains an important concept in astrology, but it should not become the explanation for every setback. Reed’s article offers a useful reminder to separate astrological interpretations from what you can observe and verify in everyday life.

If you follow astrology, you can treat this period as an opportunity to reflect, reorganise and pay closer attention to your choices. But remember that your actions, circumstances and the information available to you also matter.