Every year, millions of young Indians are sorted by marks, ranks and percentiles into courses and careers. This machine has produced engineers, doctors and administrators who run institutions worldwide. But a good sorting system is not the same as a good education. Ours is closed and standardised by design: One syllabus, one right answer, one exam to settle it all. That may suit some professions, but it serves creative ones badly. We keep asking young people to master answers to questions someone else has framed, when the world needs people who can frame the questions themselves. Studying (StockPic)

Many parents and teachers are wary of open-ended learning. A studio with no fixed syllabus, a project in a village, a teacher who asks more than they tell: It can all look a little soft. How will anyone know who is good?

Standardisation feels fair because it is easy to measure, and for generations it was the surest way out of hardship. But that ladder was built for jobs where the task was known in advance. Those are the jobs now vanishing.

Open-ended education means tougher standards, not fewer. A learner who must define the problem, test ideas, fail in front of others and defend their choices to the people affected is being asked to think for themselves. The constraints come from real life: A community that will live with the result, a client who expects something specific.

A standardised system turns out standardised people. The admissions pile at almost any Indian design college is full of the same projects, the same coached answers, the same safe choices. What studio heads look for is a point of view, a voice they haven't heard before. Now that polished, AI-assisted work is everywhere, that is what gets someone hired.

This generation grew up with the world's knowledge on a phone. A classroom built on recall teaches them the one skill a machine already has. What they can't download is judgement, imagination, empathy and the nerve to act without certainty. Many want work that means something, in climate, cities, health, craft and social enterprise. That restlessness is one of the country's greatest assets.

Open-ended learning is often dismissed as a western import. The examination hall has a better claim to that label. For most of our history, Indian skills passed from teacher to apprentice, and people were judged by what they could actually do. The universities founded in 1857 were modelled on examining bodies, built to supply clerks who could read, write and follow orders.

AI makes our older way of learning more relevant. When a machine can write a decent essay in seconds, what becomes valuable is arguing and persuading face to face, and the knowledge in the hands that comes from making things and getting them wrong. The National Education Policy 2020 already calls for experiential, multidisciplinary learning. Institutions now have to act on it.

Empowering tomorrow’s design pioneers means focussing on social impact, learners take on messy, real briefs alongside communities, industry and global partners. Holding them to four values: Courage, perseverance, awareness and compassion.

We can't train young people for a future we can't predict. We can give them curiosity, adaptability and the confidence to keep learning. India has the largest young population on earth. We cannot keep teaching them to wait for the question.

We have to let them learn to ask.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mridu Sahai Patnaik, co-founder and chief executive, The Design Village, India and Italy.