Indian-American billionaire businessman Nikesh Arora shared his thoughts on parenting during a recent podcast appearance. The chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks spoke to David Senra about his own childhood in India and the way he is raising his children. Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO at Palo Alto Networks (REUTERS) more

Arora, 58, has three children through two marriages. His eldest daughter, Ayesha, married Jack Hughes in a multi-day celebration in India in February 2026. She is currently raising a $100 million-plus fund to back AI startups, with her father acting as her advisor.

(Also read: Inside Nikesh Arora's daughter Ayesha's grand Jodhpur wedding with Jack Hughes)

During the podcast published November 8, the billionaire CEO emphasised that a parent's job is not to decide what their children should become or put pressure on them to succeed. Instead, it is to help them grow into happy, independent people who have their own ambitions.

Nikesh Arora’s childhood in India Perhaps some of Arora’s philosophy on parenting stems from his own childhood in India. Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad to an Indian Air Force officer.

He told podcast host David Senra that his parents never put pressure on him. “Did you get a lot of pressure from your parents?” the Indian-American CEO was asked, and answered with a straightforward “No”.

Arora elaborated by saying “My parents didn't tell me what to do.”

“I used to come home from school, do my homework. My mom would be happy that I did it. She'd be chasing my sister around, trying to get her to find out what homework she had. I got my s**t done,” he revealed.