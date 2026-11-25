Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission
‘Could be Yogi or someone else’: Keshav Prasad Maurya says BJP will pick CM after polls
Maurya explained the Bharatiya Janata Party does not generally announce a chief minister candidate in advance
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators will pick the chief minister after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in keeping with the established practice, and it could be the incumbent Yogi Adityanath or someone else.
Asked about his hesitation in projecting Adityanath as the chief ministerial candidate, Maurya maintained there is no such thing. “He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections,” he said at the ABP News conclave.
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Earlier at the same event, Adityanath said that “who is and who will be is known to all” when asked about the chief ministerial candidate.
Maurya said he has never had any differences with Adityanath. He explained that the BJP does not announce a candidate in advance in every state. Maurya said the party fights elections on the lotus symbol, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and the performance of its governments. “After the polls, the elected lawmakers, in consultation with the party’s central leadership and parliamentary board, decide who the chief minister will be.”
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He noted that this approach was followed in states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023, where the BJP did not project candidates and selected the chief ministers after securing a majority.
Adityanath has been the party’s most prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya, an Other Backward Class leader from the Kushwaha-Maurya community, has served as deputy chief minister since 2017.