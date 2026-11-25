Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators will pick the chief minister after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in keeping with the established practice, and it could be the incumbent Yogi Adityanath or someone else. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (X) more

Asked about his hesitation in projecting Adityanath as the chief ministerial candidate, Maurya maintained there is no such thing. “He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections,” he said at the ABP News conclave.

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Earlier at the same event, Adityanath said that “who is and who will be is known to all” when asked about the chief ministerial candidate.

Maurya said he has never had any differences with Adityanath. He explained that the BJP does not announce a candidate in advance in every state. Maurya said the party fights elections on the lotus symbol, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and the performance of its governments. “After the polls, the elected lawmakers, in consultation with the party’s central leadership and parliamentary board, decide who the chief minister will be.”

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He noted that this approach was followed in states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023, where the BJP did not project candidates and selected the chief ministers after securing a majority.

Adityanath has been the party’s most prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya, an Other Backward Class leader from the Kushwaha-Maurya community, has served as deputy chief minister since 2017.