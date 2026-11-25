The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas for interim bail for former JNU scholar Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy linked to the 2020 Delhi riots case and said that a decision on their release will have to await a decision by a larger bench on whether delay in trial can be a ground for bail under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The January 5 Supreme Court order said that the role attributed to Khalid and Imam stood on a “qualitatively different footing”. (HT PHOTO) more

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Dave, appearing for Khalid and Imam, urged the court to consider granting them interim bail pending the three-judge bench decision.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, “We will not hear it today…We will have to constitute a larger bench in light of the observations made in the order dated May 22, 2026 passed in Tasleem Ahmed v State of NCT of Delhi.”

Sibal noted a two-judge bench on May 22 granted 2020 Delhi riots accused Tasleem Ahmed and Abdul Khalid Saifi interim bail while referring whether delay in trial should be a ground for grant of bail under UAPA to a larger bench. He said both Khalid and Imam should be considered for interim bail on similar lines.

Sibal said that by allowing Khalid and Imam’s matter to be heard with the bench hearing the larger issue, the accused will remain inside jail as the January 5 Supreme Court order denying them bail said they could reapply after a year or once protected witnesses are examined. “Only the main matter on the legal issue is under reference. Let the issue of interim come up for hearing.”

The bench said, “We are aware of everything. We have done our homework and have gone through the January 5 judgment.”

The January 5 order said that the role attributed to Khalid and Imam stood on a “qualitatively different footing”. The Supreme Court granted bail to five other accused in the riots case.

In May, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to a narco-terror accused, saying that constitutional courts cannot permit Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, the provision imposing stringent conditions for bail, to eclipse the guarantees of liberty and speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The two-judge bench, which decided the bail plea of Ahmed and Saifi, cited the May 18 judgment and decided to place the matter before the CJI for an authoritative decision.

Khalid and Imam approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi high court’s dismissal of their bail on September 30. Imam said that the case is at the stage of arguments on charge and the trial has not proceeded.

In such a scenario, he said that “continued detention is no longer process-oriented and becomes punitive by reason of unreasonable and unjustified delay.”