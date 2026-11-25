Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sandosh Kumar P on Wednesday asked Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to intervene and push the government to finalise the schedule for Parliament’s winter session, saying its continued silence on the matter was “deeply concerning”. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha underway during the Budget Session in 2025 (Sansad Tv/FILE) more

“Such a lack of clarity is not merely an administrative inconvenience; it reflects a larger problem of the government’s reluctance to maintain transparency and take stakeholders into confidence on matters of parliamentary importance,” the Rajya Sabha MP from Keralam said in the letter.

The letter comes amid continued uncertainty about the winter session of Parliament, which began on December 1 last year. Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, but neither has been prorogued.

Kumar said the winter session is traditionally held around November and December, and its schedule is usually communicated well in advance so members can prepare for legislative business.

The uncertainty, he said, has practical costs for MPs who must plan travel, constituency programmes and other engagements around the parliamentary calendar.

“Keeping elected representatives in a state of uncertainty, without any formal communication or consultation, is neither fair nor conducive to the effective functioning of Parliament,” the letter said, lamenting that the lack of consultation had “become an unfortunate norm under the present regime”.

Kumar asked Radhakrishnan to step in, underlining that he was the guardian of the privileges and institutional dignity of the House,

“Parliament is not an institution that can be convened or managed at the government’s convenience alone,” he wrote, describing it as the people’s supreme representative forum that must function with regard for established conventions and transparency.

There has been speculation that the government is still considering calling a special session to pass bills implementing delimitation and women’s reservation. Congress leaders have suggested that the government might offer a constitutional guarantee of a 50% increase in the seats of all states.