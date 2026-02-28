First visuals: Inside Nikesh Arora's daughter Ayesha's grand Jodhpur wedding with Jack Hughes

The videos showcase a vibrant spectrum of performances, seamlessly blending traditional grace with modern energy. In one highlight, a group delivers a synchronized rendition of the Padmaavat song Ghoomar, while another clip features a duo performing a contemporary rope dance routine to a high-energy remix of Kesariya.

The series of photos and videos show various events at the ceremony. It also captures Reddy posing with different people, including Nikesh Arora’s wife and Ayesha Arora’s stepmother Ayesha Thapar.

“Maaaaggggical night,” Reddy wrote as her Instagram caption. The post also suggests that the event is taking place at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It is one of the largest forts in India, overlooking the entire city of Jodhpur.

Palo Alto billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter Ayesha Arora is getting married to Jack Hughes in a grand wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. The first visuals from inside the celebrations have surfaced on social media, shared by socialite and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy on Instagram.

Who is Nikesh Arora? Nikesh Arora is a prominent Indian-American business executive and the current Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Since taking the helm in 2018, he has transformed the company into a global leader in AI and cybersecurity.

Arora graduated from IIT (BHU) Varanasi before moving to the US for higher studies. His illustrious career includes senior leadership roles at Google, where he served as Chief Business Officer, and at SoftBank Group, where he served as President. His net worth is reportedly $1.3 billion.

Who is Ayesha Arora? Information about the bride is scant. She is the daughter of Nikesh Arora with his first wife.

Who is Jack Hughes? Ayesha Arora’s groom shares a name with the famous American hockey player and Olympian, Jack Hughes. This coincidence sparked widespread speculation that the billionaire heiress was marrying the star athlete.

However, the confusion was short-lived. The NHL player’s agent confirmed to Forbes that this was simply a case of mistaken identity, clarifying that the groom is a different Jack Hughes entirely.

Ahead of the wedding, Reddy shared a series of pictures capturing the pre-wedding celebrations. "Fun afternoon spending time with our Palo Alto friends, wedding festivities of Ayesha & Jack," she wrote, while expressing her gratitude to hosts Nikesh Arora and Ayesha Thapar for their "warm hospitality." Her post included candid moments, including a photograph of herself with the bride and groom.