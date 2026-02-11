Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral
Vikram Salgaocar is the eldest grandchild of the late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani.
The Ambani family has come together to celebrate the nuptials of Vikram Salgaocar. Viral videos shared on social media show Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the pre-wedding celebrations of Vikram, who is tying the knot soon. While details about the wedding and the bride are scant, the few glimpses of the celebrations have captivated social media.
Who is Vikram Salgaocar?
This makes him the eldest nephew of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man and the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani.
Vikram is the son of Dhirubhai Ambani’s daughter, Dipti, and her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar.
Dattaraj Salgaocar is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani's. The two grew up together in the same Mumbai building, Usha Kiran, where the Ambanis lives on the 22nd floor and the Salgaocars on the 14th floor.
Dipti and Dattaraj tied the knot in 1983. Dhirubhai Ambani, who had known Dattaraj since he was a child, was happy with the relationship and approved of the match.
Vikram Salgaocar: Dhirubhai’s favourite grandchild
Vikram Salgaocar was born on October 25, 1984, in Mumbai.
He grew up in Goa, where his parents Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaocar had settled after their marriage.
In Kokilaben Ambani’s book ‘Dhirubhai Ambani: The Man I Knew’, Dattaraj Salgaocar contributed one chapter where he described Vikram as Dhirubhai’s favourite grandchild.
“Believing that a person learns tremendously from exposure and reading, he [Dhirubhai] used to flood Vikram with faxes and newspaper clippings. But while he made no secret of the fact that Vikram was his favourite, he was sensitive to my daughter Isheta, and made sure he gave her lots of love and attention too,” Dattaraj wrote.
Kokilaben also described Dhirubhai as being overjoyed by the birth of his first grandchild. “I still remember Dhirubhai’s face as he held Vikram, a sleepy little bundle, and the most precious New Year’s gift we have ever received,” she wrote. Vikram was born on the Gujarati New Year Day.
“Dhirubhai was beside himself with joy, as excited as a little child who had finally been given something for which he had always yearned,” Kokilaben said in her book.
Vikram Salgaocar’s education and professional career
Vikram Salgaocar did his junior college from Mumbai’s Jai Hindi college. He went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career in 2007 as an Associate with McKinsey & Company in New Jersey.
Between 2010 and 2013, he also worked as a Business Development Manager at Reliance Entertainment.
Since 2018, he has served as a director at VMSalgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. The company’s portfolio includes Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Fairfield Resort by Marriott Goa, Blue Turtle Beach Restaurant and much more.
