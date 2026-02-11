Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral

The Ambani family has come together to celebrate the nuptials of Vikram Salgaocar. Viral videos shared on social media show Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the pre-wedding celebrations of Vikram, who is tying the knot soon. While details about the wedding and the bride are scant, the few glimpses of the celebrations have captivated social media. Vikram Salgaocar pictured during Anant and Radhika Ambani's wedding celebrations.

Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Vikram Salgaocar is the eldest grandchild of the late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani.

This makes him the eldest nephew of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man and the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Vikram is the son of Dhirubhai Ambani’s daughter, Dipti, and her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Dattaraj Salgaocar is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani's. The two grew up together in the same Mumbai building, Usha Kiran, where the Ambanis lives on the 22nd floor and the Salgaocars on the 14th floor.

Dipti and Dattaraj tied the knot in 1983. Dhirubhai Ambani, who had known Dattaraj since he was a child, was happy with the relationship and approved of the match.

Vikram Salgaocar: Dhirubhai’s favourite grandchild Vikram Salgaocar was born on October 25, 1984, in Mumbai.

He grew up in Goa, where his parents Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaocar had settled after their marriage.