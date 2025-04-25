Before Antilia, entire Ambani family lived together in Dhirubhai Ambani's Mumbai home with over a dozen floors. Watch

New York and London to Dubai, the Ambani family has various lavish residences around the world. But did you know Sea Wind, located in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade, is a high-rise building that served as the family home of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and his family, including his sons Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, for years? Ahead, find out more about the home of Dhirubhai, the patriarch of the Ambani family and founder of Reliance Industries. Also read | Ambani residence Antilia decked up like a bride ahead of Isha Ambani’s wedding. See pics, videos Dhirubhai Ambani's elder son Mukesh Ambani resides in Antilia now, while younger son Anil Ambani and his family continue to live in Sea Wind. (Instagram/ sobonarratives and Reuters File Photo)

On April 5, Instagram user Rajivi Pujari, on her real estate page Sobo Narratives, shared a video of the property and wrote in the caption, “Sea Wind in Colaba was once home to Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries. Before the Ambani family became a global phenomenon, at least 11 family members shared this 14-storey building in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.”

Who lives in the massive home?

After Dhirubhai Ambani's death in July 2002, his sons shared the residence with their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, and the building holds sentimental value, with each family having their own floor for space and privacy.

According to a September 2021 report by South China Morning Post, the younger of the two brothers, Anil, his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, and their two children, sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul, remain in the family residence that has, over the years, 'seen war and peace, complaints from neighbours and legal battles'.

Per the report, a 2008 interview with DNA India showed that Mukesh and Nita’s dining room on the seventh floor of the building was a mix of styles including traditional Indian and European influences, and the decor included pieces from the couples’ overseas travels.

Tina and Anil Ambani with sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani (extreme right) at home. (Instagram/ Tina Ambani Official)

Comparison to Antilia

In comparison to Mukesh Ambani's current residence, Antilia, the Cuffe Parade property is less grand and lacks ultramodern features like spacious, high-speed elevators.

Antilia is a 27-story skyscraper located on Altamount Road in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse:

As per a May 2024 report by Architectural Digest India, the 400,000-square-foot iconic house, located in one of the world's most expensive areas, is valued at approximately $2 billion.

Offering scintillating, panoramic view of Mumbai, Antilia boasts luxurious amenities including a temple, an array of guest suites, a hanging garden, helipads, a salon, an ice-cream parlour, and a private movie theatre to accommodate 50 people. The top six floors of the building have reportedly been set aside as a private full-floor residential area.