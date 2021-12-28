e-paper
Home / Business News / 'No one like you, pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary

‘No one like you, pappa’: Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary

The ‘Karz’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father-in-law to mark his birth anniversary. The 63-year-old former actor also complimented the pictures with a note dedicated to her “pappa” and expressed that she misses him “immensely”.

business Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary
Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary(ANI)
         

Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary.

The ‘Karz’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father-in-law to mark his birth anniversary.

She also posted a picture of her husband and chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani with his late father Dhirubhai.

The 63-year-old former actor also complimented the pictures with a note dedicated to her “pappa” and expressed that she misses him “immensely”.

“There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons,” she wrote.

“While we miss you immensely, you remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path, and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds. Happy birthday,” she added.

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani was a leading business tycoon and is known for the inception of Reliance industries.

He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on July 6, 2002, after suffering a major stroke. He was later honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2016 for his contributions to the trade sector.

