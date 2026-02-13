Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? 5 things to know about Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Vikram Salgaocar's bride

Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Vikram Salgaocar, has married luxury brand founder Shweana Poy Raiturcar. Vikram is the firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, born to their daughter Dipti and her husband, Dattaraj Salgaocar. As the couple embarked on this new chapter, the high-profile nuptials sparked widespread curiosity about Shweana Poy Raiturcar's life and professional journey. The newlyweds, Shweana Poy Raiturcar and Vikram Salgaocar. (Instagram/@niharikasinghshekhawat)

Here’s what we know about the bride, who became the newest member of Mukesh Ambani’s extended family.

Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? She is a creative brand strategist from Mumbai. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently working with the family office.

Educational qualification: She completed her schooling at The International School Bangalore. Followed by higher education from Bentley University, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and Parsons School of Design - The New School.

A quick look at her career: She began her career as an operations intern at Inox in Surat, Gujarat, in 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then joined De Beers Group, a British multinational diamond company, as a retail operations intern.

Over the years, she worked at different companies. In 2017, she joined Rosy Blue and worked there until 2020. It is a family-owned business by Russell Mehta, the father of Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Mehta.

What does she do now? She is a founder who now works only on commissioned pieces. The “About” section on her profile reads, “Diverse luxury brand founder & creative head, currently working with the family office. Making commissioned jewellery pieces by appointment only.”

What are the causes she cares about? Her profile lists a number of causes, including arts and culture, civil rights and social action, human rights, social services, and economic empowerment.

Shweana Poy Raiturcar, whose social media accounts are private, stays out of the limelight and details about her are scant. However, she used to regularly post on an Instagram page “Gemstories by Shweana” till 2020.

About Vikram Salgaocar: Born on October 25, 1984, Vikram Salgaocar grew up in Goa. In a chapter contributed to Kokilaben Ambani’s book ‘Dhirubhai Ambani: The Man I Knew’, his father, Dattaraj Salgaocar, wrote that Vikram was Dhirubhai’s favourite grandchild.

“Believing that a person learns tremendously from exposure and reading, he [Dhirubhai] used to flood Vikram with faxes and newspaper clippings. But while he made no secret of the fact that Vikram was his favourite, he was sensitive to my daughter Isheta, and made sure he gave her lots of love and attention too,” Dattaraj wrote.