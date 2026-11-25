A few years ago, a convincing phishing email required a skilled attacker with detailed knowledge of the target, their organisation, and their communication style. Today, that same email can be generated in seconds by anyone with access to a large language model and a LinkedIn profile. The craft has been automated. The scale has become unlimited. Cyber attack (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is the practical reality of what AI has introduced into the threat landscape. Phishing still relies on deception. Social engineering still exploits trust. Credential theft is still the most reliable path into an enterprise. What has changed is the economics.

Understanding that shift is more useful than cataloguing new threats.

The credential problem has become structural

The most significant development in the threat landscape is not a new exploit. It is the industrialisation of identity theft. Across internet traffic observed over the past year, 94% of all login attempts originated from automated systems, not human users. Of the human logins that did occur, 63% involved credentials already compromised in previous breaches. In practical terms, most login attempts are now attackers trying out stolen credentials, not people signing in to their own accounts.

What this tells technology and business leaders is straightforward: The volume of credential abuse is no longer a problem that authentication controls alone can solve.

AI accelerates this in two ways. First, it reduces the time between credential theft and exploitation, compressing what was previously a multi-day reconnaissance process into minutes. Second, it makes phishing campaigns significantly more convincing by generating highly contextual, personalised messages that bypass the grammatical errors and generic framing that older detection systems were trained to catch.

For organisations in India’s financial services, health care, and government sectors, where employees handle sensitive data under increasingly stringent Digital Personal Data Protection Act obligations, the consequence of a single successful credential compromise is materially higher than it was two years ago.

Social engineering at scale is now a production capability

Earlier, an attacker needed to know the organisational structure, the communication style of a senior executive, and the context of an ongoing business deal. Gathering that information took time and skill.

Large language models have made that research instantaneous. An attacker with access to a target’s publicly available profile, company announcements, and email domain can generate a convincing impersonation of a chief executive officer authorising an urgent payment within seconds. Business email compromise attempts intercepted last year showed a calculated pattern: requests were sized at approximately $ 49,000 per attempt, deliberately calibrated to sit below the threshold that typically triggers executive approval for a wire transfer.

This is not a technical vulnerability. It is a process vulnerability. The organisations that have addressed it recognise a simple principle: Email should never be the sole approval mechanism for sensitive actions. Adding verification through a separate, trusted channel that is difficult to compromise externally, such as a company-sanctioned messaging platform, breaks the attack chain at its most exploitable point. An email request, however convincing, should trigger a confirmation through a second channel before any sensitive action is taken.

AI can also be applied here as a first line of screening. Deploying AI to evaluate incoming emails against three straightforward indicators significantly reduces the volume of social engineering that reaches employees in the first place. Does the message create urgency? Does it ask the recipient to take an action, such as wiring money, clicking a link, or visiting a website? Is the request unexpected given the sender's usual communication pattern? None of these indicators alone proves a message is malicious, but together they provide a reason to pause, investigate, and verify the request before acting. These checks are useful beyond the workplace. Individuals, families, and particularly older people are also targeted by increasingly convincing scams. Sharing a few simple habits can help: Be cautious of urgent requests for money or personal information, avoid unfamiliar links, and verify unusual messages through a separate phone call or trusted channel, even if they appear to come from someone you know.

Discussing AI primarily as a threat tool gives an incomplete picture. The same capabilities that make AI valuable for attackers, detecting complex patterns, automated reasoning, and the automation of repetitive jobs, make it equally valuable for defence.

Behavioural AI models that learn what normal activity looks like for every user, system, and application on a network can detect anomalies that static rules would miss. An employee whose account suddenly accesses systems they have never touched, at a time they are never active, from a location inconsistent with their history, represents a detectable signal even when the credentials used are legitimate.

AI can also help security teams move from detection to response. When suspicious activity is identified, automated systems can flag an account, restrict access, or isolate a potentially compromised system at machine speed.

Technology and business leaders looking to strengthen their defences against AI-driven attacks can focus on three areas that address the root vulnerabilities rather than the symptoms.

The first is identity architecture. Designing access around the principle of least privilege reduces the blast radius of a compromised credential and limits how far an attacker can move once inside.

The second is process hardening for high-risk transactions. This addresses business email compromise and deepfake-enabled social engineering at the architecture level, rather than relying on individual employees to identify increasingly convincing impersonations.

The third is behavioural visibility across the technology environment. This is an infrastructure and data strategy decision as much as a security one, requiring that telemetry from existing tools is used to build baselines rather than simply to generate alerts.

AI has changed the attack equation by making sophisticated techniques cheaper and faster to deploy.

Organisations that build their defences around those fundamentals will find that AI-enhanced attacks are more detectable than the conventional attacks that preceded them, not less.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Volker Rath, field CTO, APAC, Cloudflare.