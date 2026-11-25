Two Indian men who were allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a drug smuggling gang have been rescued from a house in Bangkok, the Bangkok Post reported. The police arrested five Indian nationals in connection with the case. (Unsplash/Representational image) more

According to the Immigration Bureau, the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday at a house on Pattanakan 38 Road in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. Police launched the operation after receiving a complaint from an Indian family who had been unable to contact one of the men for 4 days.

During the raid, officers reportedly found 5 Indian nationals on the first floor packing cannabis buds into false compartments in elephant-patterned bags and suitcases. On the second floor, they found the two victims, one of whom was identified only as Mohamed. He had visible wounds on his body and a broken wrist, as per the Bangkok Post.

The Immigration Bureau quoted Mohamed as saying that he had been abducted and held captive for 4 days by an Indian gang allegedly led by a man named Alameen. The gang had targeted him after his friend failed to deliver cannabis to one of its members in India.

The gang allegedly demanded ₹40 lakh from Mohamed’s family in India for his release. His mother had already paid ₹10 lakh, the immigration bureau said.

(Also Read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids)

5 Indian nationals arrested While being held captive, Mohamed and the other victim were allegedly forced to pack cannabis for smugglers. Mohamed was assaulted after resisting the gang’s orders. The second victim had reportedly been detained for 10 days and was given insufficient food.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Noppasin Poonsawat said officers found the victims while investigating the case and trying to locate cannabis smugglers. The operation also followed complaints from neighbours at the Klong Tan police station about a strong cannabis smell coming from the house.

The police arrested five Indian nationals, including a woman, in connection with the case. The Indian woman was recently released on bail after customs officials allegedly found cannabis buds hidden in her luggage, the commissioner said.