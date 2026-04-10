Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids

A Bangkok to India flight has sparked debate online after a travel blogger shared a video showing littered seats and poor passenger behaviour by Indian passengers, raising questions about in-flight etiquette and responsibility. The video was shared on Instagram by travel blogger Sandhya Majji. (@pinkpebble/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by travel blogger Sandhya Majji, who expressed strong concern over the state of the cabin after the flight.

In her caption, Majji questioned whether it is the responsibility of parents to control their children or clean up after them, especially when passengers leave behind trash during journeys.

She said this was not a one-off experience and claimed she often sees similar scenes on flights, including those from Bangkok to India routes.

In the video, she shows the cabin littered with pieces of torn boarding passes left behind on seats and the floor after the flight.

Also Read: Woman shares photos of messy flight seats after landing, questions passengers’ civic sense

Littering on flights criticised: Majji also pointed out that littering is not limited to children, but is also seen among adults. According to her, such behaviour leads to discomfort for fellow passengers and creates a negative impression.

In her post, she further compared the condition of the aircraft to a “government bus in a village in India”.

She added that passengers sometimes complain about being targeted or judged, but such behaviour only worsens perceptions.

The blogger also highlighted how such incidents can impact flight operations. When passengers leave behind a mess, cabin crew are required to clean and prepare the aircraft before the next take-off. This can contribute to delays and increase the workload for airline staff.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: ‘Worst flight ever’: Woman shares nightmare Delhi-Kolkata journey after being disturbed by kids