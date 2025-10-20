‘Worst flight ever’: Woman shares nightmare Delhi-Kolkata journey after being disturbed by kids

A woman took to Reddit to share what she described as her “worst flight experience ever” on a journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Posting under the title “annoying kids on flights,” the 27-year-old wrote that she had been travelling continuously for 15 days and was looking forward to resting during the two-hour flight. She booked a window seat with extra legroom to sleep but was soon met with chaos when a mother and her two-to-three-year-old child occupied the seats beside her. A Reddit post went viral after a woman described her Delhi-Kolkata flight as the worst ever due to ‘annoying’ kids disrupting her rest.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to her account, “From the moment they got on the flight the kid was nothing more than a nuisance. Extremely loud, kept running, hitting me multiple times, and jumping on the seat.” She added that when she politely asked the mother for help, “her solution was— change your seat with my husband.” The husband, however, was seated on the aisle, and the woman refused to switch as she had paid extra for her seat. The mother reportedly shrugged off the concern saying, “Yeh toh disturb karta rahega hehe.”

“It might be cute for her, but is it cute for others?”

The Redditor mentioned she tried to stay calm and rest, but the child’s constant jumping and screaming made it impossible. As the flight was about to land, another child from the same group joined in, pressing against her legs and continuing to yell. When she spoke up again, the mother got offended. “It might be cute for her, but is it cute for others? Please, please, please keep your children quiet on flights or give them a sleeping pill,” the post concluded.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with relatable experiences

The post quickly drew attention from other users, with many sharing similar stories. One commenter wrote, “I’ve been in similar situations. Now, I never fly without a neck pillow, eye mask, and earplugs. Once, a drunk man caused chaos on my flight, but I slept through it all.” Another said, “They were 100% hoping even before the flight to get the window seat person to switch with the husband’s aisle seat.”

Others empathised with her frustration. “Bhai this is so relatable. Every time I board a flight, these kids make my travel so hard. It’s not the kids’ fault, it’s about parents who didn’t teach them anything,” a user remarked. Another suggested, “Complain to the air hostess. Let her deal with the parents and move the child away or move you to a better seat.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)